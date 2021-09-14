Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Fans Ask 'Where Is Love?' After Naga Chaitanya's Reply To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tweet

Fans Ask 'Where Is Love?' After Naga Chaitanya's Reply To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tweet

Fans Ask 'Where Is Love?' After Naga Chaitanya's Reply To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tweet
Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya | Instagram

Telugu actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s marriage hitting rock bottom has been in the news since quite some time, and now their social media interaction is getting their fans even more upset.

Trending

Fans Ask 'Where Is Love?' After Naga Chaitanya's Reply To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tweet
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T18:38:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 6:38 pm

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been in the news the entire last week. The couple seems to have been having issues in their marriage, and that’s why they’ve been visiting the family court and also taking advice from a marriage counsellor. Now, they’ve just made things worse by their recent social media interaction, and that has left fans even more upset.

It so happened that the trailer of Chaitanya’s new movie Love Story was released, and Prabhu took to social media to share that and congratulate the entire team for a fab trailer. She tagged the leading lady in the movie Sai Pallav but didn’t tag her husband Naga Chaitanya.

Adding salt to the wound, Chaitanya retweeted his wife’s tweet and wrote, “Thanks Sam !! (sic).”

Usually, their tweets have hearts and other romantic emojis, but this one just had two exclamation marks, and that has gotten fans enraged, asking about where is the love between the two has gone! Here are a few of the fan reactions:

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, father of Naga Chaitanya, has been leaving no stone unturned to reconcile the couple, and solve their misunderstandings and differences. The couple has been keeping mum about the entire separation reports, and that is just going on to add weightage to the fact that what’s being written about them is actually the truth.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Naga Chaitanya Samantha Prabhu Nagarjuna Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Veteran Actor Telugu Film Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Hindi Diwas 2021: Lyricist Shreyas Angane Feels Hindi Lyrics Are Struggling To Retain Its Identity

Hindi Diwas 2021: Lyricist Shreyas Angane Feels Hindi Lyrics Are Struggling To Retain Its Identity

Fardeen Khan To Make A Grand Comeback With Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ Remake

The Special Appearance of Ganesh Chaturthi In Bollywood

Met Gala 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan Has A Hilarious Question For Kim Kardashian’s Dress

Aftab Shivdasani: OTT Has An Audience That Enjoys Massy Entertainment As Well

Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey And Raghav Juyal Starrer ‘Hasal’ To Go On Floors In December

Kareena Kapoor On Asking For Rs 12 Crore For Playing Sita: 'It’s About Being Respectful Towards Women'

Naseeruddin Shah ‘Bluntly’ Calls Out ‘Big Budget Films’ For Their ‘Jingoistic Agenda’; Compares It With Nazi Era

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Watch: Salman Khan Dances On His Bollywood Songs After Wrapping Shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ In Turkey

Watch: Salman Khan Dances On His Bollywood Songs After Wrapping Shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ In Turkey

Pratik Gandhi ‘Understands’ Why Makers Changed ‘Raavan Leela’s Title To ‘Bhavai’

Pratik Gandhi ‘Understands’ Why Makers Changed ‘Raavan Leela’s Title To ‘Bhavai’

Coldplay, BTS Collaborating For A New Song

Coldplay, BTS Collaborating For A New Song

Actress And MP Nusrat Jahan Refuses To Name The Father Of Her Child

Actress And MP Nusrat Jahan Refuses To Name The Father Of Her Child

Read More from Outlook

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

Outlook Web Desk / AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya before kicking off the Tiranga Yatra in Faizabad.

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

Outlook Web Desk / The NHRC has sent notices to governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and their police chiefs, over allegations that the ongoing farmers protests have "adversely impacted" industrial units and transportation, and Covid safety norms have been breached at the agitation sites.

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rose 45.8% to touch US$33.28 Billion in August 2021, trade deficit widened to touch US$13.8 billion

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Advertisement
/