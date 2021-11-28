Esha Gupta: In Our Family, Women Are More Successful Than The Men

Actor Esha Gupta is celebrating her birthday today, the actor has never been scared of expressing the truth and frequently makes headlines because of her personal life. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Gupta, who turned 36 on Saturday, opens up on her idea of marriage; adds speculations about her personal life don’t affect her.

Actor Esha Gupta has often been in news for her personal life with her alleged boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. Talking about how speculations don’t bother her, she said, “People only know how much I’m putting out there but they think that they know a lot. I’m an extremely private person when it comes to my family and friends. People write a lot of things but it really doesn’t matter to me.”

Though she rues that questions about marriage are rarely posed before men as much before women, Gupta says that she would preferably wait for the appropriate time before she chooses to move into the next chapter of her life. Expressing her feelings on marriage, she elaborates, “In our family, women are more successful than the men, and parents teach their daughters to be independent. If I get married to the richest guy and he leaves me, I don’t want to live with alimony. I want to have something of my own. I don’t want to change my surname. I need a partner who supports me and doesn’t try to change me.”

The actor, who turns 36 today, will spend the day attending one of her brothers’ wedding in Jaipur. When asked about what she looks forward to in the coming year and she says, “Health, peace, and love. There’s 'Aashram 2' and 'Invisible Woman.' A big professional shift is going to happen and I’m excited about it.”

A sports enthusiast, Gupta also yearns to do a sports film soon. “It would be like a dream. I would love to be a part of a film based on PT Usha ji, the queen of tracks. From horse riding and sky diving to deep-sea diving, I would like to do anything in a film, and if I don’t know that sport, I’d just train for 12 hours every day and master it,” Gupta ends.