Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Elton John’s ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ Is ‘One Of The Most Incredible Things’ He Has Ever Done!

The artist line-up for Elton John's recently released album includes Charlie Puth, the late Glenn Campbell, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder.

Elton John’s ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ Is ‘One Of The Most Incredible Things’ He Has Ever Done!
Elton John released his album 'The Lockdown Sessions' on Friday | Source: Instagram/@eltonjohn

Trending

Elton John’s ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ Is ‘One Of The Most Incredible Things’ He Has Ever Done!
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T06:05:57+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 6:05 am

Legendary British singer Elton John released his latest album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ featuring plenty of collaborations with several international popstars including Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and more.

The album, which as the title suggests, was recorded during the pandemic, and the Grammy award-winning singer took to social media platforms to call it “one of the most incredible things” he has ever done.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

The artist line-up for the album includes Charlie Puth, the late Glenn Campbell, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder.

‘The Lockdown Sessions’ includes 16 songs, out of which, 10 songs are unreleased numbers. The album also comprises Elton John and Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart - PNAU remix’ which has become a popular hit in the United Kingdom and all over the world.

Previously with ‘Cold Heart’, John became the first artist to be in the top 10 for six different decades in the UK. His song also entered at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making it his 68th entry on the chart. His first song to ever enter Billboard Hot 100 was Someday Out of the Blue which debut at No. 99 on the chart on July 29, 2000.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Elton John London Music Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ananya Pandey To Appear Before NCB On Monday For The Third Time

Ananya Pandey To Appear Before NCB On Monday For The Third Time

Aryan Khan Claims NCB 'Misinterpreted' WhatsApp In His Bail Petition In High Court

Gwyneth Paltrow Quit Alcohol To Recover Better After Covid-19

Mumbai Court Denies Bail To Armaan Kohli In Drugs Case

Watch: Adele Says Divorce Is The ‘Biggest Risk’ She Has Ever Taken!

Sudhaa Chandran ‘Touched’ By CISF’s Apology After Her Appeal To PM Narendra Modi Went Viral

After Dubai, Ravi Teja To Shoot For 'Khiladi' Song In Muscat

Akshay Kumar Has A Divine Message For Fans

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Trailer of Suriya's Tamil Film 'Jai Bhim' Released

Trailer of Suriya's Tamil Film 'Jai Bhim' Released

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on Halyna Hutchins's Accidental Death

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on Halyna Hutchins's Accidental Death

Prabhas To Launch English Teaser Of 'Radhe Shyam' On His Birthday

Prabhas To Launch English Teaser Of 'Radhe Shyam' On His Birthday

Donal Bisht: Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Nobody Is There From Their Heart; They Are Just Faking Everything!

Donal Bisht: Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Nobody Is There From Their Heart; They Are Just Faking Everything!

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

No Pressure From BCCI: Ganguly On Kohli's Resignation

No Pressure From BCCI: Ganguly On Kohli's Resignation

PTI / Ganguly said that Kohli's decision to step down from T20 captaincy after the World Cup was his 'own decision'.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement