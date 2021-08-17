Ekta Kapoor Has A Busy Year Ahead With Multiple Projects

After the recently announced collaboration with Hansal Mehta and Kareena Kapoor Khan for a thriller movie, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has a very busy schedule for 2021-22, as the 46-year-old is planning to release multiple projects.

Kapoor will be producing four upcoming movies including ‘Freddy’, ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Ek Villain Returns’.

"Ekta Kapoor, as everyone knows is second to none when it comes to producing top notch content. It's no different this time as well as she has tons of stuff coming up between 2021 and 2022,” says a source close to the filmmaker.

Kapoor is set to work with some big names in her projects including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Disha Patani and director Mohit Suri.

“Her upcoming projects have a range of genres from romantic to thriller to horror to drama and more. She is looking forward to each project," the source adds.

However this is not it, she also content coming up on her OTT platform AltBalaji. With 'Cartel', 'The Test Case' (season 2), 'Code M' (season 2), 'Apharan' (season 2), 'Haq Se' (season 2), 'Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat' (season 4), 'Fittrat' (season 2) and 'Hum - I Am Because Of Us' (season 2), she has eight shows on the verge of releasing.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine