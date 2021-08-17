August 17, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Ekta Kapoor Has A Busy Year Ahead With Multiple Projects

Ekta Kapoor Has A Busy Year Ahead With Multiple Projects

Ekta Kapoor is set to work with some big names in her projects including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Disha Patani and director Mohit Suri.

Ekta Kapoor 17 August 2021, Last Updated at 6:26 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ekta Kapoor Has A Busy Year Ahead With Multiple Projects
Ekta Kapoor is going to be very busy in 2021-22
Ekta Kapoor Has A Busy Year Ahead With Multiple Projects
outlookindia.com
2021-08-17T18:26:12+05:30

After the recently announced collaboration with Hansal Mehta and Kareena Kapoor Khan for a thriller movie, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has a very busy schedule for 2021-22, as the 46-year-old is planning to release multiple projects.

Kapoor will be producing four upcoming movies including ‘Freddy’, ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Ek Villain Returns’.

"Ekta Kapoor, as everyone knows is second to none when it comes to producing top notch content. It's no different this time as well as she has tons of stuff coming up between 2021 and 2022,” says a source close to the filmmaker.

Kapoor is set to work with some big names in her projects including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Disha Patani and director Mohit Suri.

“Her upcoming projects have a range of genres from romantic to thriller to horror to drama and more. She is looking forward to each project," the source adds.

However this is not it, she also content coming up on her OTT platform AltBalaji. With 'Cartel', 'The Test Case' (season 2), 'Code M' (season 2), 'Apharan' (season 2), 'Haq Se' (season 2), 'Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat' (season 4), 'Fittrat' (season 2) and 'Hum - I Am Because Of Us' (season 2), she has eight shows on the verge of releasing.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Nayanthara Confirms Engagement With Vignesh Shivan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Ekta Kapoor Mumbai Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos