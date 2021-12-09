Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Dilip Joshi's Daughter Is Getting Married This Month; Actor Invites Entire 'TMKOC' Cast

According to sources, Disha Vakani accepted the invitation but will be unable to attend the wedding. The reason for this is unknown at this time, but Vakani plans to pay a visit to Dilip Joshi and his daughter before the wedding.

Niyati Joshi, Television actor Dilip Joshi and actress Disha Vakani.

2021-12-09T20:22:59+05:30
Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 8:22 pm

It's wedding season, and 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's daughter, Niyati Joshi, is getting married this month as well. The actor is preoccupied with wedding preparations and is going to great lengths to ensure that his daughter's wedding is a success.

According to a report by Times of India, Niyati Joshi's wedding is scheduled for December 11 at Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel, and Dilip Joshi is personally involved in the wedding preparations.

The actor has also given wedding invitations to the whole 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'  cast, including the show's producer, Asit Modi. Television actress Disha Vakani, who played the role of  Dayaben, Jethalal's wife, has also been invited.

According to sources, Vakani accepted the invitation but will be unable to attend the wedding. The reason for this is unknown at this time, but Vakani plans to pay a visit to Dilip Joshi and his daughter before the big-fat Indian wedding.

Talking about Dilip Joshi, he has been in the profession for a number of years, but he is best known for his role as Jethalal in this sitcom. According to a recent survey, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' was also one of the most-watched shows. The show is so famous that there is an animated show based on it, as well as memes, GIFs, and drawings based on the characters and their talks.

The ensemble of Gokuldham Society will also be seen on the quiz programme 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13', hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. They will be seen impersonating their personalities while Bapu Ji refers to Jethalal as 'babuchak' in front of the host. Popatlal, on the other hand, requests that Big B find him a suitable bride. The audience is in for a treat with 'Shaandaar Shukrawaar.'

