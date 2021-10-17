Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Roots For 'Bigg Boss 15' Contestants Tejasswi, Pratik

The 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant feels that both contestants are playing a strong game in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Roots For 'Bigg Boss 15' Contestants Tejasswi, Pratik
Devoleena Bhattacharjee talks about her favourites to win 'Bigg Boss 15'. | Source: Instagram

Trending

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Roots For 'Bigg Boss 15' Contestants Tejasswi, Pratik
outlookindia.com
2021-10-17T11:13:00+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 17 Oct 2021, Updated: 17 Oct 2021 11:13 am

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' in 2019, is actively tracking the ongoing season of the show. Known for never mincing her words, Bhattacharjee is all out rooting for contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal in the ongoing season of the TV reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'. 
 
"My two favorites as of now are Pratik and Tejasswi. They are actually treat to watch. I wasn't following the show in the last few days because of Durga Puja festivities but I feel they are going to stay for long," she tells us. 
 
The 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' actress adds, "Tejasswi is someone I have known personally from some time. And she is a queen and rings in fun and happy vibes in the house as of now."
 
She also hopes to see contestant Donal Bisht improve her game. 
 
"I feel Donal can do real good. She is very straight forward person. And I want to see her more.  She is playing alone.  She is not compromising on her belief systems to get into groups. I love such strong girls," says Bhattacharjee. 
 
The actress signs off by saying, "In this season everyone is very energetic and their dedication to win the show can be seen. But I'm sure Bigg Boss is smart enough to get in interesting twist and turn."

Tags

Yashika Mathur Devoleena Bhattacharjee Mumbai Bigg Boss TV Reality Shows Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Promises 'Utmost Care' With 'Gorkha' After Former Army Officer Pointed A Mistake In Film's Poster

Akshay Kumar Promises 'Utmost Care' With 'Gorkha' After Former Army Officer Pointed A Mistake In Film's Poster

Shirley Setia: Social Media Can Get Time Consuming And Exhausting

Nawazuddin Siddqui In Talks To Star In Hindi Remake Of Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Irul’

Aryan Khan Vows To Shun The Wrong Path During NCB Counselling Session

Golden Globe Awards 2022 To Take Place On January 9

'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pain' Actor Shubhangi Atre 'Felt Honoured' After Fans Tagged Her In Lookalike Statue

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Dancing To 80s Songs Goes Viral!

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green One Step Away From Finalising Divorce

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Rhinoland Back In Business: Pobitora Sanctuary Reopens in Assam

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'The Batman' Releases New Trailer; Michael Keaton Returns As The Caped Crusader In ‘The Flash’

'The Batman' Releases New Trailer; Michael Keaton Returns As The Caped Crusader In ‘The Flash’

Vicky Kaushal: Replacing Irrfan Khan For Sardar Udham Is My Tribute To Irrfan, An Actor Whom I Love And Admire

Vicky Kaushal: Replacing Irrfan Khan For Sardar Udham Is My Tribute To Irrfan, An Actor Whom I Love And Admire

Ram Charan Launches The Trailer Of Sandhya Raju's Film 'Natyam'

Ram Charan Launches The Trailer Of Sandhya Raju's Film 'Natyam'

'Bebaakee' Actress Shiv Jyoti Would Love To Be Part Of More Action, Thriller Stories

'Bebaakee' Actress Shiv Jyoti Would Love To Be Part Of More Action, Thriller Stories

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir LG Terminates Geelani’s Grandson Anees-Ul-Islam From Service

Kashmir LG Terminates Geelani’s Grandson Anees-Ul-Islam From Service

Naseer A Ganai / The government has so far dismissed over 20 employees from service on accusations of being a threat to the security of the State.

In Ongoing Poonch Encounter, Bodies Of Two Missing Soldiers Recovered, Toll Rises To Nine

In Ongoing Poonch Encounter, Bodies Of Two Missing Soldiers Recovered, Toll Rises To Nine

Naseer A Ganai / According to the Army, the bodies of a jawan and the JCO were recovered during the search operation on October 16.

T20 WC: 'We Decided To Back Chahar For A Reason,' Says Kohli

T20 WC: 'We Decided To Back Chahar For A Reason,' Says Kohli

PTI / Kohli reiterated that Chahar's consistency over a period of time was taken into consideration while picking the team.

Vicky Kaushal: Replacing Irrfan Khan For Sardar Udham Is My Tribute To Irrfan, An Actor Whom I Love And Admire

Vicky Kaushal: Replacing Irrfan Khan For Sardar Udham Is My Tribute To Irrfan, An Actor Whom I Love And Admire

Lachmi Deb Roy / Actor Vicky Kaushal wants the audience to feel that there is a Sardar Udham in all of us.

Advertisement