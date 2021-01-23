Desi Version Of Bernie Sanders Memes: Have A Look

The stoic pose of US senator Bernie Sanders is creating quite a buzz on the internet with Twitter flooding with Bernie Sanders memes. Netizens all across are recreating their version of Bernie Sanders memes and Indians too are joining the bandwagon.

The Vermont Senator chose to don a minimalistic look during the Inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden while other guests chose to attend the ceremony in high-end fashionable attires. Bernie was spotted wearing a simple coat and mask in the ceremony and invited a lot of attention for his minimalistic look on Social media.

Following the Trend, Indian social media users recreated Desi version of Bernie Sanders's memes. From busy Sabzi Mandis to busy local train, Bernie Sanders can now be seen posing in some common Indian scenarios.

Here is a quick compilation of Desi Bernie Sanders memes -

My contribution to Bernie meets Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/KLNvYckLLc — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) January 22, 2021

this is getting out of hands now pic.twitter.com/AdeBtKGozf — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) January 22, 2021

Bollywood actors are also quick to follow the trend and recreating their own Bernie Sanders meme. The list includes some popular names like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vidyut Jamawal, Gajraj Rao. The recent one to join the meme-fest is Deepika Padukone who posted a picture of herself with Bernie Sanders on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Amid all this frenzy on social media, Bernie Sanders has reacted to the trend and said he has gone through all the memes and wasn't aware his pose would create this much buzz on social media.

