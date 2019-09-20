Deepika Padukone On Playing Ranveer Singh's Wife In '83: It Is A Very Small Role But A Very Special Role

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film '83 has been in the news for the longest time, but what came across as the most exciting news was when reports about Deepika Padukone joining him for the film started doing the rounds. The reports were confirmed when DP first shared a picture all the way from London which had Deepika, Ranveer and Kabir Khan as well. And now, at a recent media interaction, she got talking about her role and how is it special.

Deepika spoke about the film and how she wanted to do it. She said, "Kabir thought of me for the film, it is a very small role but a very special role because I feel like the role of a spouse, of family, is not always given enough credit when you look at athletes and they win on a international stage (or platform), aise uchaiyo tak jab pohochte hai, toh family ko bohot kam recognition milta hai (when they reach such heights, the family gets very little recognition), so keeping that in mind, I wanted to do the film."

Deepika and Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space all over again, and we bet fans can't control their excitement cause we sure can't. Before '83, we will also see Deepika in Chhapaak, the movie that narrates the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, and the first look was received extremely well by the fans. Chhapaak releases on January 10, 2020, while '83 is slated for a release on April 10, 2020.

(Source: pinkvilla.com)

