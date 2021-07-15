Deepika Padukone Launches Initiative For Mental Well-Being of Frontline Workers

Actor Deepika Padukone, on Wednesday, announced an initiative titled 'Frontline Assist, which will assist in providing financial support towards the mental health of frontline workers in the country.

The 35-year-old actor posted on Instagram that her mental health organisation, The Live Love Laugh Fundation, will direct sale proceeds from the Deepika Padukone Closet to NGO Sangath.

"Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we weather this pandemic. Having had a lived experience with mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional wellbeing, and as a mental health foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of our country's frontline workers with 'Frontline Assist’," she wrote on Instagram.

The initiative will allow Deepika to donate all the money earned from the Deepika Padukone Closet – an online portal which allows users to buy items recommended by the actor herself- to the NGO, who have a dedicated Covid-19 well-being centre.

"We are proud to direct proceeds from The Deepika Padukone Closet towards mental health support of our country’s real heroes through our partnership with Sangath," she wrote further.

Padukone's LiveLoveLaugh (LLL) foundation, of which the Deepika Padukone Closet is a part, will support Sangath’s COVID-19 well-being centre with sale proceeds to drive the NGO’s staff training efforts. The sale proceeds will support free tele counselling for the frontline workers, facilitate weekly online sessions and access to mental health self-care resources.

(With Inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine