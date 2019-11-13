Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh’s First Wedding Anniversary Plans Revealed

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the IT couple of Bollywood. The two powerhouses of talent tied the knot last year on November 14 in Italy in the presence of all friends and family. Photos of Deepika and Ranveer from their wedding broke the internet and the Padmaavat stars looked absolutely gorgeous on their double wedding ceremonies. Now, as they are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary fans want to know how Deepika and Ranveer will be celebrating.

Here’s the dope on Deepika and Ranveer’s first anniversary. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Deepika and Ranveer are going to celebrate their anniversary in the most beautiful and private manner. Ranveer and Deepika will be leaving town tomorrow and they would be heading first to Tirupati and then to Amritsar with their entire family to seek blessings. On the 14th of November, they will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji and the Padmavati temple and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on the 15th of November. The entire family will fly back to Mumbai on the 15th.

This afternoon, Deepika returned from Bangalore after attending her best friend's wedding ceremonies. Even Ranveer was spotted at the sangeet celebrations. The couple seems to have opted for her a quiet first anniversary celebration just like their intimate Italian wedding.

(source: Pinkvilla.com)