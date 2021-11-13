Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Danish Aslam Reveals Why Casting For Web Is Less Riskier Than For Feature Films

The filmmaker released his latest directorial 'The Reunion: Chal Chalien Apne Ghar' and shares his thoughts on working for digital platforms and feature films.

Danish Aslam Reveals Why Casting For Web Is Less Riskier Than For Feature Films
Filmmaker Danish Aslam.

Trending

Danish Aslam Reveals Why Casting For Web Is Less Riskier Than For Feature Films
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T00:40:54+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 12:40 am

Filmmaker Danish Aslam has directed feature films like 'Break Ke Baad' and also helmed successful web series like 'Flesh' and more recently part of the anthology 'Feels Like Ishq'. Having worked in both mediums of storytelling, he says that the distinction in style of working for these mediums is very clear.

"I started doing web series in 2016 when I did 'It's Not That Simple' with Swara (Bhasker). The web is a medium that globally people are still exploring. We still don't know what constitutes a hit or a flop, what works or doesn't. In India especially, when I started working in 2016, there was no literally no web. The language absolutely changes (from feature films to web) because the medium is completely different," Aslam tells us.

He adds, "When I am making a feature film, you have two hours to tell a story. You have two hours to make people invest in characters... In a web series, I have got anywhere between seven episodes to 10 episodes of 25 to 40 minutes each. So, I am telling a story which stretches for five-six or seven hours. So, there is a lot more time to settle in, to get you invested in a character. On the flip side, there is also then the format of episodic storytelling, which is different because in a feature film, you can set up one story in two hours gradually, but in web, every episode is its own story. It changes in a very different even in terms of the cast as well"

Adding to that, Aslam also says that when actors are cast for digital stories, the baggage of box office collections is not there.

"Suddenly box office numbers are not that relevant and Friday collections are not an issue. You don't necessarily have to cast a so-called star for a show. In Fact web series are now making stars out of people who are good actors  but have not got recognition right now because they are not box office friendly," he says.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Actors tend to build a relationship with theatre audiences and are known to pull crowds to the halls, which can trigger a sense of security for the producer. However, with OTT being a new medium, there could be a hint of uncertainty about reception.

Aslam doesn't agree with this notion. On the contrary, he feels casting actors for web is less risky than for feature films.

"When I cast a 'star' in a movie, there is no guarantee that the film is going to be a hit. Despite their track record the biggest stars of the country have given the biggest flops as well and there are many names we can go into. The reason why we cast them is not because they are good for the role or they are great actors. We cast them because Friday, Saturday, Sunday mein humein opening mil jayegi (We will get a good opening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday) but that in itself is not enough to save a movie because when you cast those stars, your budget goes up and the recovery you need to make is so much higher," he says.

Comparing the same to web series, Aslam says, "Web series are not untested. They are very well tested. Someone like a Swara or a Jaideep Ahlawat or any actor seen in the last few years are veteran actors, whose performances you have seen and that is the one thing you know that you will be able to deliver. I can't guarantee the box office if the audience will come or not but I can guarantee their performance."

He adds, "I know that Jaideep and Swara will pull off the role because I have seen them 50 times before and this is not something that is dependent on something as fickle as the audience and whether they will come or not. This is dependent on their performance, which is completely under their control. So, I would say that the risk is less because I am casting that someone's track record is good instead of casting someone because of whom I am sitting outside Gaiety Galaxy on a Friday and praying ki bhaia koi to aa jao."

Aslam's recent web show 'The Reunion: Chal Chalein Apne Ghar" released on YouTube Channel of Zoom Studios. The show tells the story of a dysfunctional family coming back under one roof.

The show starring Lillete Dubey, Kashmira Irani, Prabal Panjabi, KK Raina amongst others, was shot in an unconventional location of Orrisa. For Aslam, who is the writer and director of the show, it was a delight to explore the state'

"Once I came on board and started writing and went on recce, I realised its a state like how the North East States of India are. People really want to explore and never end up going to and when they do they realise it's beautiful. When people shoot there, they realise that there are parts of India which are over exposed and parts which are sadly never seen and Orissa happens to be one of those states. I have never seen it in mainstream media, I have never seen stories set there or characters from there. The excitement for me while writing was that it was unexplored territory and that's always fun to explore a place that has not been seen. I am glad I went there. It was hot as hell but it was completely worth it," he says

Tags

Yashika Mathur Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Gauahar Khan:'Tohmat' Has Been Challenging But I Am Glad I Was A Part Of It

Gauahar Khan:'Tohmat' Has Been Challenging But I Am Glad I Was A Part Of It

Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar Finally Catch Glimpses Of Their Film ‘Atrangi Re’

‘Special Ops 1.5’: Before You Start Binge-Watching, Here’s A Recap Of Season One

Is ‘Inclusive Fashion’ The New Buzz Word?

Swara Bhasker Gives A Befitting Reply To Twitter User Who Commented ‘My Maid Looks Much Better’

‘Special Ops 1.5’ Actor Kay Kay Menon: OTT Has Made It A Level Playing Field

Vicky Kaushal On What Made Him Move Away From Engineering

Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' Shows Why We Need Ambedkar's Ideas To Reform The Justice System

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer 'Kurup' Faces Legal Trouble; Case Filed Against Film In Kerala HC

Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer 'Kurup' Faces Legal Trouble; Case Filed Against Film In Kerala HC

Adivi Sesh: I Have A Pan-India Sensibility In The Way I Think And Act

Adivi Sesh: I Have A Pan-India Sensibility In The Way I Think And Act

From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Puneett Chouksey: Television Stars Talk About Importance Of Education

From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Puneett Chouksey: Television Stars Talk About Importance Of Education

Raghav Tiwari Had A Fan Moment As He Shot On Sets Of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'

Raghav Tiwari Had A Fan Moment As He Shot On Sets Of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'

Read More from Outlook

Srinagar Enters UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Govt Celebrates But Jammu Smells A Plot

Srinagar Enters UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Govt Celebrates But Jammu Smells A Plot

Naseer Ganai / Ikkjutt Jammu, a Jammu city-based far-right group which is seen closer to the BJP, describes it as a conspiracy by the BJP to turn J&K into an Islamic State.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list.

Kohli Likely To Give Up Captaincy In Other Formats Too: Shastri

Kohli Likely To Give Up Captaincy In Other Formats Too: Shastri

Jayanta Oinam / Ravi Shastri also endorsed split captaincy for the Indian national cricket team, saying 'it will reduce the pressure on the individual.'

Amarinder Singh's New Love For BJP And Its Political Implications

Amarinder Singh's New Love For BJP And Its Political Implications

Harish Manav / Amarinder's relationship with BJP will remain under threat unless a positive solution to the agricultural laws is found since Congress ousted him from the chief minister's post

Advertisement