﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Chunky Panday Reacts To Govinda's Claim Of Not Getting His Dues In The Film Industry

Chunky Panday Reacts To Govinda's Claim Of Not Getting His Dues In The Film Industry

Chunky Panday says that he would love Aankhen 2 to happen

19 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Chunky Panday Reacts To Govinda's Claim Of Not Getting His Dues In The Film Industry
Chunky Panday reacts to Govinda's claim of not getting his dues in the film industry
Chunky Panday Reacts To Govinda's Claim Of Not Getting His Dues In The Film Industry
outlookindia.com
2019-09-19T12:03:44+0530

Chunky Panday will next be seen in Prasthanam. The actor worked in several films with Govinda in his peak years and even delivered a blockbuster with Aankhen, which was directed by David Dhawan. While Govinda and Chunky's camaraderie is definitely missed on-screen today, we asked Chunky on the two sharing screen space again perhaps in Aankhen 2, if at all it is ever made. To this, Chunky, said, "I would love Aankhen 2 to happen. I would have Govinda and I play these two brothers and having kids who can take it forward. It would be a great combination."

Chunky added, "I get very excited when I see Govinda on-screen. I love him. What a great actor, there is no better actor than him in the country. He is outstanding. Even his recent body of work, whatever he is doing, I find him really entertaining." Interestingly, we mentioned Govinda claiming that the actor did not receive his dues in the film industry. To this, a baffled Chunky stated, "Why? He has ruled it. There was a time when Shah Rukh Khan was giving all those big hits and then Govinda was also giving hits along with him. He has ruled it since like 1991, from say Shola Aur Shabnam till mid-2000s, from there he hasn’t looked back I think. He has had the greatest run."

He concluded, "He has enjoyed great superstardom. He has got his dues. But we want to see him more. To stand up against Amitabh Bachchan in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', you need to be a good actor to be able to do that. I am a Big B fan. I have learnt so much from Govinda."

(Source: pinkvilla.com)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Chunkey Pandey Govinda India Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood: Best of the Worst Entertainment Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Deepak Chahar Delivering At Top But Finds Death Over Bowling Easier
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Arts & Entertainment
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters