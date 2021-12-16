Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
'Chhorii' Director Vishal Furia 'Thrilled' To Take The Story To Next Level In The Sequel

The sequel, tentatively titled 'Chhorii 2', is set to pick up Sakshi’s story from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new scares, promising to be even more terrifying than the first edition.

Vishal Furia said he had already envisioned 'Chhorii's sequel when he was shooting for the first film.

2021-12-16
Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 3:42 pm

Filmmaker Vishal Furia is over the moon after the makers of ‘Chhorii’ greenlit a sequel to the horror film, which released last month, starring Nusshrat Bharrucha, on Friday. According to a report by an independent media consultant, ‘Chhorii’, which released on Amazon Prime, was the number one viewed film across all streaming platforms in the week of its release in India.

“The response the film has gotten across has been amazing. I am thrilled to take the 'Chhorii' story to the next level with its sequel and I can’t wait to start the work on the sequel real soon and work with the amazingly talented Nushrratt again and my producers who have stood by me and supported my vision all through” Furia told Outlook.

Actress Nushratt Bharucccha who essayed the role of ‘Sakshi’, a pregnant woman caught in the heart of terror as she attempts to save her unborn child from the monsters that exist in the normal and the paranormal world,  cannot “wait to engage with Vishal and the team" for the sequel.

“’Chhorii’ was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling,” she said in a statement.

The sequel, tentatively titled 'Chhorii 2', is set to pick up Sakshi’s story from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new scares, promising to be even more terrifying than the first edition.

“The sequel will only make the story more interesting and more thrilling. Im glad that the producers and my partners have chosen to further this franchise by giving it an official sequel. This will definitely take things to a whole new level,” Furia said.

“It’s been my vision from the start to see this film as a multi film series and it has the potential of a story that can be furthered with genuine spooks and scares. I in fact began writing the sequel while we were filming the first film itself,” he added.

Vishal Furia returns to directing duties for ‘Chhorii 2’ as does Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikhaa Sharma continue as Producers.  

