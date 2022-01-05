Check Out Ranveer Singh's Birthday Wish For Deepika Padukone Feat 'Gehraiyaan'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a picture of wife Deepika Padukone chilling in the sea and pens down a hilarious wish for the actress.In the picture, Padukone can be seen relaxing in the sea with the setting sun in the background.

The actress, who celebrates her 36th birthday today (January 5), has been receiving wishes and love from the film industry.

Actors Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and wished Padukone.



Padukone's 'Project K' co-star and actor Prabhas also wished the actress on his Instagram story. For the first time, they will appear on the same screen in Nag Ashwin's multilingual mega-production ‘Project K.’ The film is set to hit theatres in 2022.



Padukone took to social media to post new posters for her forthcoming film 'Gehraiyaan.' Shakun Batra directed the love drama, which was co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Jouska Films, and Viacom18 Studios. On February 11, it will be available on Amazon Prime.

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday also star in the film. Padukone's other films include ‘Fighter’, starring Hrithik Roshan, and ‘Pathan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan.