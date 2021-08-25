Charlie Watts: Paul McCartney, Elton John, Eddie Vedder And Other Rockstars Pay Tribute To The Rolling Stones' Drummer

Popular musicians and bands, along with the rest of the world paid tribute to Charlie Watts, popular drummer and member of the British rock band ‘The Rolling Stones, who died at the age of 80 on Tuesday evening.

The band’s frontman, Mick Jagger, shared just a photo of Watts behind a drum set, laughing his heart out. Another Stones’ member, guitarist Keith Richards, shared a picture of a drumkit, with a ‘Closed’ sign on it.

The British rock band inspired generations and Watts’ drumming style saw him being regarded as one of the best drummers in the history of rock n roll music.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time," his spokesperson said in a statement.

Several rockers, including former Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and rock bands, expressed their grief on social media. American grunge band, Pearl Jam’s frontman, Eddie Vedder paid a moving tribute to Watts on behalf of the entire band.

“We are so deeply, deeply saddened to hear of Charlie Watts passing. The impact he’s had on musicians and listeners across the planet is profound. His drumming style and drum sound will live on forever in the songs. The songs that are forever in our hearts. That’s where Charlie will be now. We were so lucky to have him,” read a statement from Vedder, which was posted on the band’s official Instagram account.

“Charlie… Thank you for paving the way. Thank you for setting the standard. Thank you for making it swing. Thank you for being cool as f**k. Thank you for literally inspiring every single rock ‘n’ roll drummer on this planet,” wrote American metal band Metallica’s drummer, Lars Ulrich.

Other popular icons who paid their tribute to the rockstar included Elton John, Yoko Ono, Lenny Kravitz, Roger Daltry and many others.

