Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ayushman Khuranna and Vaani Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Praised For Handling Controversial Subject

The movie which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has received praise for its adept handling of a sensitive topic.

Ayushman Khuranna and Vaani Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Praised For Handling Controversial Subject
The film is adresses concerns of the queer community. | Instagram/@rohitjswl01

Trending

Ayushman Khuranna and Vaani Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Praised For Handling Controversial Subject
outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T12:46:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 12:46 pm

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a romantic comedy starring actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. The film is now playing in theatres and has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Several Bollywood actors took to social media to applaud the film's brave handling of a bold subject which relates to something along the beliefs of what a queer collective would stand for. The film subtly addresses issues faced by transgenders according to netizens in their approach to this sensitive topic. Actor Arjun Kapoor applauded the film on Instagram, tagging Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, describing it as a "fantastic little gem."

Arjun Kapoor shared the movie poster on his Instagram story, praising 'Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui' main actors as well as the film's creators.

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Praised For Handling Controversial Subject

Genelia Deshmukh, an actress, also tweeted in support of the film.

Taran Adarsh, a film trade expert and critic, lauded Vaani Kapoor for taking on such a bold portrayal.

The Abhishek Kapoor-directed film follows Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's characters through a "progressive love story." Khurrana said in an interview with PTI that he was ecstatic that his film, which had a unique script, was getting a theatrical release.

He said, “This is very special for me because it’s happening after two years. It feels like this is my first film, my first launch. I’m getting those butterflies. I’d like to thank Abhishek sir for his vision and Vaani Kapoor for being a revelation in the film. It’s an extremely unique script that we have. I’d like to thank the audience for supporting the theatres."

Vaani Kapoor also spoke about her experience on shooting the movie and said, “I’m extremely happy and grateful that I got this film… We were all just like a mini family shooting the film in Chandigarh."

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ayushmann Khurrana Vaani Kapoor Abhishek Bachchan Arjun Kapoor Mumbai Bollywood Movie Review Gays-Bisexuals-Lesbians and Transgendered (LGBT) Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Watch: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Head Back To Mumbai After Wedding In A Chopper

Watch: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Head Back To Mumbai After Wedding In A Chopper

Amitabh Bachchan Compares His Instagram Fan Following With Virat Kohli

'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

Shilpa Shetty Trolled For Wearing Mismatched Sneakers After She Leaves For Salman Khan's 'Da-bangg Tour'

Watch: Alia Bhatt 'Stumped' When Reporter Hinted At Ranbir Kapoor And Asked If 'R' Is Lucky For Her

‘Tera Ghata’ Singer Gajendra Verma’s Tryst With Internet And Independent Music

Book Review | Lag Ja Gale: Indian Conventional Cinema's Tryst With Hitler

Sands of Time - Part I: The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Bollywood Veterans Get New Lease Of Life With OTT Comeback

Bollywood Veterans Get New Lease Of Life With OTT Comeback

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Sunny Leone To Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa – Celebs Smashing Societal Stereotypes

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Sunny Leone To Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa – Celebs Smashing Societal Stereotypes

Good News: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbaachiya Announce Pregnancy

Good News: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbaachiya Announce Pregnancy

Tom Holland Reveals He's On A WhatsApp Group With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland Reveals He's On A WhatsApp Group With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Read More from Outlook

Efforts To Clean Up Delhi’s Air Must Continue Through The Year Not Just During Winter

Efforts To Clean Up Delhi’s Air Must Continue Through The Year Not Just During Winter

Ashutosh Sharma / Delhi in winter is a nightmare come true for its residents. A gas chamber. A purgatory. A place where death comes slowly. One mouthful at a time.

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership has withdrawn the farmers' protests but will meet in New Delhi on December 15 to check developments on the promises made by the government.

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins started his Australia captaincy reign with a facile nine-wicket win against England in the 1st Ashes Test.

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema

Amborish Roychoudhury / The Sands of Time series will look at the forgotten superstars of silent cinema, the wild days of Amitabh in Kolkata before he came to Bombay and much more.

Advertisement