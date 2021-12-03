Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Brahma Mishra's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After His Death

Social media has been flooded with tributes to Mishra from his colleagues and fans. His most recent Instagram video has also gone viral.

Brahma Mishra's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After His Death
Brahma Mishra's last Instagram post goes viral. | Instagram/ @bramhaamishra

Trending

Brahma Mishra's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After His Death
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T14:17:05+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 2:17 pm

On Thursday afternoon, actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra (36) who was seen in the web series 'Mirzapur,' was discovered dead in his Versova residence. Mishra has been living alone in a rented flat in Inlex Nagar Society for the last four years, according to the news agency PTI. There is no formal information on the cause of his death.

However, social media has been flooded with tributes to Mishra from his colleagues and fans. His most recent Instagram video has also gone viral. In the video, Mishra is seen dancing with one of his friends to the viral song 'In Da Ghetto.'

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bramha Mishra (@bramhaamishra)

Divyenndu Sharma, who plays Munna Bhaiya in the hit Amazon Prime drama, shared a selfie with Mishra and expressed his condolences on Instagram. “RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more Let’s pray for him every one,” he wrote. In 'Mirzapur,' Mishra played one of Munna’s henchmen.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Divyenndu ðÂÂÂÂ« (@divyenndu)

Ali Fazal, who also featured in Mirzapur as Guddu Bhaiya, wrote in a post: “Hearts broken today, yet again. Brahma, take care, saathi."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Several other celebrities have also shown their shock and grief after hearing about the unfortunate demise of Bramha Mishra. “Heartbreaking," actor Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote on Instagram. “He brought a smile to a million faces. He will be missed. RIP Bramha Mishra," ‘Mirzapur’ creator Gurmmeet Singh mourned.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Bramha Mishra was also seen in Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Kesari’.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ali Fazal Divyenndu Mumbai Death Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Britney Spears Celebrates 40th Birthday With Fiancé Sam Asghari In Mexico Post Conservatorship

Britney Spears Celebrates 40th Birthday With Fiancé Sam Asghari In Mexico Post Conservatorship

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’ All Set For Theatrical Release In Feb 2022

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Kabir Khan, Anand Tiwari Likely to Attend The Ceremony

Ali Fazal joins Gerard Butler In 'Angel Has Fallen' Director’s Upcoming Action Thriller

Shahid Kapoor Slapped By Mrunal Thakur In ‘Jersey’! Will We Have An Outrage Like ‘Kabir Singh’?

Awkwafina Boards The Cast Of Universal film 'Renfield'

Showrunner Rohan Sippy: 'Aranyak' A Combination Of Intrigue, Drama And Emotions

Before Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Bob Biswas’, Here’s Revisiting The Spine-Chilling Contract Killer From ‘Kahaani’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White December

White December

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aanand L Rai On Vishwanathan Anand's Biopic: It's An Ambitious Film, Will Take Time

Aanand L Rai On Vishwanathan Anand's Biopic: It's An Ambitious Film, Will Take Time

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' Gets Positive Response At Overseas Box Office

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' Gets Positive Response At Overseas Box Office

Jeffrey Archer, Arundhati Roy And Wendy Doniger To Grace The Kerala Literature Festival In 2022

Jeffrey Archer, Arundhati Roy And Wendy Doniger To Grace The Kerala Literature Festival In 2022

'Mirzapur' Actor Bramha Mishra Found Dead In Versova Residence

'Mirzapur' Actor Bramha Mishra Found Dead In Versova Residence

Read More from Outlook

World Disability Day 2021: Brooking No Challenge, The Extraordinary Tale Of Avani Lekhara

World Disability Day 2021: Brooking No Challenge, The Extraordinary Tale Of Avani Lekhara

Soumitra Bose / The farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion and constitutive of their own consciousness.

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Assam school student Tejas Shukla has developed an application that can help deaf persons communicate by translating sign language to text and vice versa.

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Iyer Departs, Agarwal Nears Ton

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Iyer Departs, Agarwal Nears Ton

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand clinched a morale-boosting draw in the first Test in Kanpur. Can India win the two-match series in Mumbai?

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement