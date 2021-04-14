Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt Recovers From Covid-19

Also read
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recovered from Covid-19 on Wednesday. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce that she has tested negative for the virus.
Posting a picture of herself in a blue T-shirt, the actress wrote, “The only time being negative is a good thing.”
Bhatt had tested positive for the virus on April 2 and was under home quarantine.
Prior to her diagnosis, the actor was shooting for her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed drama "Gangubai Kathiawadi". The production was halted after Bhatt tested positive.
Amid the second wave of the pandemic gripping the country, a slew of celebrities tested positive for Covid-19 including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Kahn among others.
(With PTI inputs)
