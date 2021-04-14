April 14, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt Recovers From Covid-19

Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt Recovers From Covid-19

Alia Bhatt had tested positive for coronavirus on April 2

Outlook Web Bureau 14 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt Recovers From Covid-19
Alia Bhatt
PTI
Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt Recovers From Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2021-04-14T15:24:29+05:30
Also read

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recovered from Covid-19 on Wednesday. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce that she has tested negative for the virus.

Posting a picture of herself in a blue T-shirt, the actress wrote, “The only time being negative is a good thing.”


Bhatt had tested positive for the virus on April 2 and was under home quarantine.

Prior to her diagnosis, the actor was shooting for her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed drama "Gangubai Kathiawadi". The production was halted after Bhatt tested positive.

Amid the second wave of the pandemic gripping the country, a slew of celebrities tested positive for Covid-19 including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Kahn among others.

(With PTI inputs)

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Ramy Youssef, William Dafoe Likely To Join ‘Poor Things’ Cast Alongside Emma Stone

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Alia Bhatt COVID-19 Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos