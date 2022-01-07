Bipasha Basu Will Celebrate Her Birthday With Family And Food

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu who is celebrating her 43rd birthday today (January 7) will be celebrating the day with her parents and husband and actor Karan Singh Grover, and said it is one of the most special days of her life.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the actress said, “I am very excited for my birthdays each year, no matter how old I am getting. I am as excited as I was from the time I have been a kid.” [Sic]

She further added, “I had a lot of plans for this year.. I was supposed to go to Maldives, it is Karan’s and my favourite place. A lot of plans were there, but owing to this third wave which has come in, we are trying to be responsible and stay put at home, doing our bit to contain this third wave.”

Talking further about her plans for the day, the actress says, there will be no party as such. “It will be very simple, with my mum, dad, and food. I am a foodie, all my favourite specialties will be made by mom. I will miss all my friends and my birthday holidays which I love.”

The actor adds that “this will be the second year in a row” that she has not celebrated her birthday. “Last year, Karan got Covid and was stuck in Serbia. Our plans to go for New Year’s and my birthday got cancelled. I am grateful that this year my entire family is healthy, all happy,” she said.

Basu also said that she is paranoid about her parents amid the increase in Covid-19 cases in India. Talking about the helping staff following protocols and maintaining hygiene the actress said , “I am very particular about what they do, where and how they go. For a long time, they didn’t travel, so when everything felt better (last year), with all possible protocols in place, I took them to Maldives. Then my father flew to Kolkata. I was very paranoid and wanted him to come back to Mumbai, and thankfully he reached just before the third wave flared up”.

Basu made her Bollywood debut with her role in 'Ajnabee' in 2001. The actress made her OTT debut in 2020 with Bhushan Patel's 'Dangerous.'