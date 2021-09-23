‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Winner Divya Agarwal: I Will Say What I Want Even If It Is Salman Khan

Actress Divya Agarwal became the first winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The two used to have heated arguments right from the very first Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Talking to Hindustan Times, Agarwal reveals how those arguments affected her.

“I was quite offended because it was the first Weekend Ka Vaar. Somebody from the outside is coming and talking to you, clearing out things, showing you the game in a very subtle manner so that you try and understand what’s going on outside. When I haven’t said and done those things, if Karan Johar is still coming and telling me that ‘you have done something like this’... No matter what, I am not going to accept that. I have the power of truth that doesn’t see your age, your gender, your experience, your power, your position, nothing at all. I was quite confident about it and yes, I got a little mean, but that was just only to protect myself because I felt like everything and everyone is going against me.”

But will she be equally aggressive when the host would be actor Salman Khan? “I know one thing for sure that Salman Khan has crazy pointers about everybody and he has a very different point of view about things. He would think from every angle and I am always scared of those people who would control my mental balance and just make me doubt myself. I think Salman is very capable of making me go into that self-doubt mode but I will try my level best. The only behaviour change would be I won’t be that mean (laughs). Jitna tareeke se main samjha sakti hoon (I would explain as calmly as I can) because when I saw my clips, I was just like, ‘Oh my God, I am just at it and I am screaming.’ This time, it will be a little calmer but I will not restrain what I want to say, even if it is Salman Khan, even if it was my father, even if it was my brother or anybody in front of me, I wouldn’t restrain myself,” said Agarwal.

She also said that she would love to be a part of the Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 15’ if it was offered to her.