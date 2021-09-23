Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Winner Divya Agarwal: I Will Say What I Want Even If It Is Salman Khan

Actress Divya Agarwal, who won ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, had heated arguments with host Karan Johar quite often. Will she behave differently with host Salman Khan if she gets into ‘Bigg Boss 15’? Read on to know.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Winner Divya Agarwal: I Will Say What I Want Even If It Is Salman Khan
Karan Johar, Divya Agarwal, Salman Khan | Instagram

Trending

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Winner Divya Agarwal: I Will Say What I Want Even If It Is Salman Khan
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T20:00:36+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 8:00 pm

Actress Divya Agarwal became the first winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The two used to have heated arguments right from the very first Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Talking to Hindustan Times, Agarwal reveals how those arguments affected her.

“I was quite offended because it was the first Weekend Ka Vaar. Somebody from the outside is coming and talking to you, clearing out things, showing you the game in a very subtle manner so that you try and understand what’s going on outside. When I haven’t said and done those things, if Karan Johar is still coming and telling me that ‘you have done something like this’... No matter what, I am not going to accept that. I have the power of truth that doesn’t see your age, your gender, your experience, your power, your position, nothing at all. I was quite confident about it and yes, I got a little mean, but that was just only to protect myself because I felt like everything and everyone is going against me.”

But will she be equally aggressive when the host would be actor Salman Khan? “I know one thing for sure that Salman Khan has crazy pointers about everybody and he has a very different point of view about things. He would think from every angle and I am always scared of those people who would control my mental balance and just make me doubt myself. I think Salman is very capable of making me go into that self-doubt mode but I will try my level best. The only behaviour change would be I won’t be that mean (laughs). Jitna tareeke se main samjha sakti hoon (I would explain as calmly as I can) because when I saw my clips, I was just like, ‘Oh my God, I am just at it and I am screaming.’ This time, it will be a little calmer but I will not restrain what I want to say, even if it is Salman Khan, even if it was my father, even if it was my brother or anybody in front of me, I wouldn’t restrain myself,” said Agarwal.

She also said that she would love to be a part of the Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 15’ if it was offered to her.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Divya Agarwal Salman Khan Karan Johar Mumbai Bollywood Actor Bollywood Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

It’s Official: Rajkumar Hirani And Shah Rukh Khan To Come Together For Kanika Dhillon’s Untitled Script

It’s Official: Rajkumar Hirani And Shah Rukh Khan To Come Together For Kanika Dhillon’s Untitled Script

International Emmy Awards: 'Aarya', Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Vir Das's Special Nominated

From Richard Madden To Idris Elba: Who Will Replace Daniel Craig As The Next James Bond?

Watch: Jubin Nautiyal Refuses To Kiss Mouni Roy While Shooting for Their Upcoming Music Video

Dhvani Bhanushali Is ‘Super Happy’ After ‘Mehendi’ Becomes The Most Viewed Song On YouTube In 24 Hours

Inside Pics And Videos: ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ Reunion Takes You Back In Time

Satyajeet Dubey: Before ‘Mumbai Diaries’ Even On OTT, I Was Being Offered Substandard Material

Pulkit Samrat ‘Inspired’ By Body Transformations of Aamir Khan And Farhan Akhtar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

More from Art & Entertainment

Watch: Mohanlal Speaks To His Die Hard Fan After Her Call To Meet The Superstar Went Viral

Watch: Mohanlal Speaks To His Die Hard Fan After Her Call To Meet The Superstar Went Viral

Johnny Depp On Cancel Culture; Says It’s Got ‘Far Out Of Hand’ And ‘No One Is Safe’

Johnny Depp On Cancel Culture; Says It’s Got ‘Far Out Of Hand’ And ‘No One Is Safe’

Kalpana Lajmi’s Mother Lalitha Lajmi Thanks Alia Bhatt And Aamir Khan For Paying For Her Daughter’s Dialysis

Kalpana Lajmi’s Mother Lalitha Lajmi Thanks Alia Bhatt And Aamir Khan For Paying For Her Daughter’s Dialysis

'Kill Bill' Star Uma Thurman Slams Texas Abortion Law As She Shares Her ‘Darkest Secret’; Reveals Going Through Abortion

'Kill Bill' Star Uma Thurman Slams Texas Abortion Law As She Shares Her ‘Darkest Secret’; Reveals Going Through Abortion

Read More from Outlook

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Family of Hathras victim allege threat to their lawyer’s life. Cops deny allegations, claiming they are providing her an escort on trial dates

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Look To Climb Points Table In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Look To Climb Points Table In Abu Dhabi

Koushik Paul / KKR are coming off a win in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Can they keep that momentum against MI in Abu Dhabi tonight? Follow live cricket scores of MI vs KKR here.

Another KTF Militant Module Busted In Punjab; 3 Held With Tiffin Bombs, Hand-Grenades & Pistols

Another KTF Militant Module Busted In Punjab; 3 Held With Tiffin Bombs, Hand-Grenades & Pistols

Harish Manav / Those arrested have been identified as Kanwarpal Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Kamalpreet Singh, all residents of Moga. Kanwarpal disclosed that he had returned from Canada two weeks back.

Advertisement