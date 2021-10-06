‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Contestant Zeeshan Khan Makes It Official With His 'Baby Buns' Reyhna Pandit

Bigg Boss OTT’ made actor Zeeshan Khan a household name. People from all over the country started taking notice of him. With his newfound stardom, he has now decided to share a special moment of his life with all his fans and well-wishers.

Taking to social media, he shared an intimate picture of him kissing his girlfriend Reyhna Pandit. In an elaborate post, Khan shared, "From my bestfriend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything i wished for and more! Each second i spend with you, every breath i take in your presence fills my heart with a love that's only described in fairytales! And yes i know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love cant be true, but hey people usually dont believe what they think they cant have! And i wish everyone feels the love we do, coz somethin soo magical is nothing less than a fairytale! 'YOU ARE MY GIRL AND IMMA TELL THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD, TELL EVERYBODY THAT YOURE MYYYYYYY GIRL! I LOVE YOU BABY BUNS! (sic)."

Khan and Pandit seem to be the hottest new couple in the television world at the moment and are definitely ruling the space with this heartwarming moment. This gesture of putting their relationship out in the open for all their fans has gotten the two a lot of love in the comments section.