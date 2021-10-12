‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 10: Ieshaan Sehgaal And Miesha Iyer’s PDA Intensifies

Actor Sahil Shroff’s eviction in the very first weekend of ‘Bigg Boss’ has given the contestants a reality check, pushing them to up their survival strategies in this jungle. The ‘Junglewasis’ aim to develop some unique ways to get back in the main house. Jay, Vishal, Karan, Tejasswi, and Vidhi started brainstorming with their team on tactics to find the piece of the map very early on in the day. They were eager to execute this task while the ‘Gharwasis’ were asleep.

On the other hand, Ieshaan and Pratik locked horns while securing the piece and keeping it safe. Their fight got intense to the extent that others had to intervene to pull the two apart.

With the fights in the jungle getting aggressive every passing day, the viewers now have a lot of fun in store for them. The jovial Tejasswi entertained her fellow inmates by taking suggestions on dressing up for her ‘Baby’ aka ‘Bigg Boss’ if she is called into the confession room. Jay and Karan started pulling her leg. Jay teased her saying, “Kisi ladkon ke liye tumne itna make up nahi kiya (have you ever decked up so much for a man)” to which Karan added, “Woh apne 'Baby' ko milne ja rahi hai (she is going to meet her baby)!”

While Tejasswi’s one-sided love for ‘Bigg Boss’ is levelling up, another love story is brewing in the house. The two love birds, Ieshaan and Miesha, were seen moving fast in their relationship, increasing their public display of affection. They started kissing and getting cosy with each other multiple times in the house.

However, a sudden announcement by ‘Bigg Boss’ himself made all the smiles disappear. ‘Bigg Boss’ declared the nomination task for the week, which will end the journey of one contestant. While ‘Gharwasis’ were safe inside the main house, ‘Junglewasis’ must participate in this nomination task. This task will occur in pairs where ‘Bigg Boss’ would select a couple who have to nominate one contestant with mutual agreement. If the two housemates in the team failed to nominate one person, they will be nominated instead.

This open nomination became the starting point to many fights between ‘Junglewasis’ themselves when they saw tables turning and new gameplays unfolding. The nomination tasks stirred up things, with friendships going for a toss, fingers getting pointed, and revealing of true faces.