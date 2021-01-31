Roadies 9 Winner Accuses Bigg Boss Contestant Vikas Gupta Of Sexual Misconduct, Says Latter Asked For Nudes

Winner of popular reality show Roadies 9, Vikas Khoker has accused Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta of sexual misconduct. Recalling the incident, Khoker claimed that Gupta had asked him to “fulfil his sexual desires” and demanded intimate images from Khoker including those of his private parts. He also slammed Gupta for trying to gain sympathy by shedding fake tears.

In an interview with NavBharat Times, Khoker alleged that Gupta tried to sexually assault him by luring him on the pretext of providing him work.

Vikas Khoker told the news portal, "After I won Roadies in the year 2012, many people asked me to get involved with them physically and one of them was Vikas Gupta, who had approached me to fulfil his sexual desires."

Recalling the incident, Khoker said that Vikas Gupta on one occasion called him at his Malad West residence for an official meeting. However, due to some delay, Khoker cancelled the plan. When Khoker asked Vikas Gupta to meet him the next time, Vikas made an excuse about body ache and asked Khoker to come and give him a relaxing body massage.

“I sent some of my normal pictures to Vikas, but they told me that they want photos of my private part, not my normal pictures. He wanted to see my body and private part,” Khoker added.

