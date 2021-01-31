January 31, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Roadies 9 Winner Accuses Bigg Boss Contestant Vikas Gupta Of Sexual Misconduct, Says Latter Asked For Nudes

Roadies 9 Winner Accuses Bigg Boss Contestant Vikas Gupta Of Sexual Misconduct, Says Latter Asked For Nudes

Bigg Boss Participant Vikas Gupta tried to sexually harass me on the pretext on giving me a job, Roadies 9 winner Vikas Khoker said

Outlook Web Bureau 31 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Roadies 9 Winner Accuses Bigg Boss Contestant Vikas Gupta Of Sexual Misconduct, Says Latter Asked For Nudes
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta
Twitter
Roadies 9 Winner Accuses Bigg Boss Contestant Vikas Gupta Of Sexual Misconduct, Says Latter Asked For Nudes
outlookindia.com
2021-01-31T14:20:09+05:30

Winner of popular reality show Roadies 9, Vikas Khoker has accused Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta of sexual misconduct. Recalling the incident, Khoker claimed that Gupta had asked him to “fulfil his sexual desires” and demanded intimate images from Khoker including those of his private parts. He also slammed Gupta for trying to gain sympathy by shedding fake tears.

In an interview with NavBharat Times, Khoker alleged that Gupta tried to sexually assault him by luring him on the pretext of providing him work.

Vikas Khoker told the news portal, "After I won Roadies in the year 2012, many people asked me to get involved with them physically and one of them was Vikas Gupta, who had approached me to fulfil his sexual desires."

Recalling the incident, Khoker said that Vikas Gupta on one occasion called him at his Malad West residence for an official meeting. However, due to some delay, Khoker cancelled the plan. When Khoker asked Vikas Gupta to meet him the next time, Vikas made an excuse about body ache and asked Khoker to come and give him a relaxing body massage.

“I sent some of my normal pictures to Vikas, but they told me that they want photos of my private part, not my normal pictures. He wanted to see my body and private part,” Khoker added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

What Binds Cricketer Suresh Raina And Podcaster Salil Acharya? Fatherhood, Cricket And More

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos