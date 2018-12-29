Bigg Boss 12 Finale: Celebrities In Support Of Sreesanth

The top five Bigg Boss 12 finalists Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary are competing for the trophy and the prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

The Bigg Boss finale is set to air on Sunday, December 3O at 9 pm.

Celebrities like Irfan Pathan, Pooja Bhatt and Malayalam actress Priyamani Raj took to Twitter to extend their support for Sreesanth, News18 reported.

Thank you @IrfanPathan for ur support. Means a lot. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

Keep voting for #Sreesanth only on voot app. pic.twitter.com/cebeCO9Ene — Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth (@Bhuvneshwarisr1) December 28, 2018

They also urged Sreesanth supporters to pour in votes for the final decision to take place on Sunday.

Not only is @sreesanth36 family to me but I also managed to coax him into playing a truly special part in @CabaretTheFilm due to release soon.I want to see him win #BiggBoss12 & need you’ll to vote for him as well https://t.co/JdqMCk2dvq or https://t.co/xtbs5kHfiy pic.twitter.com/DfsNjmGCaS — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) December 28, 2018

While Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra remain the popular faces, Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary are the commoners among the finalists, the report said.