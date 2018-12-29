Bigg Boss 12 Finale: Celebrities In Support Of Sreesanth

﻿
Celebrities like Irfan Pathan, Pooja Bhatt and Malayalam actress Priyamani Raj took to Twitter to extend their support for Sreesanth.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 December 2018
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-12-29T18:10:00+0530

The top five Bigg Boss 12 finalists Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary are competing for the trophy and the prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

The Bigg Boss finale is set to air on Sunday, December 3O at 9 pm.

Celebrities like Irfan Pathan, Pooja Bhatt and Malayalam actress Priyamani Raj took to Twitter to extend their support for Sreesanth, News18 reported.

They also urged Sreesanth supporters to pour in votes for the final decision to take place on Sunday.

 

While Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra remain the popular faces, Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary are the commoners among the finalists, the report said.

