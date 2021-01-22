January 22, 2021
Corona
Popular Bhajan Singer Narendra Chanchal Passes Away At 76

Chanchal used to perform at live events but some of his songs like “Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai” from Avtaar and “Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo” from Bobby became immensely popular.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 January 2021
Narendra Chanchal
2021-01-22T16:03:47+05:30

Following health complications, popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal died at a private hospital in New Delhi on Friday, sources said. The singer was 76.

Chanchal breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Apollo Hospital here, the sources said.

He was admitted to the south Delhi hospital on November 27 and died after suffering from brain complications, they said.

The singer used to perform at live events but some of his songs like “Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai” from Avtaar and “Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo” from Bobby became immensely popular.

Chanchal had also won the  Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer for Bobby.

Various celebrities also shared their condolences on social media.

Singer Daler Mehendi wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans.”

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family”

