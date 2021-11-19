Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bhagyashree Is Keen On Being Part Of An Unusual Web Series

The actress is quite thrilled about the way digital space has boomed and wants to be part of interesting stories on OTT platforms.

Bhagyashree Is Keen On Being Part Of An Unusual Web Series
Actress Bhagyashree will soon be seen in 'Radhe Shyam'. | Instagram/bhagyashree.online

Trending

Bhagyashree Is Keen On Being Part Of An Unusual Web Series
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T23:51:54+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 11:51 pm

Actress Bhagyashree will soon be seen in multilingual film 'Radhe Shyam', co-starring Telugu actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. While the actress is excited about her upcoming films, the digital space has caught her attention too.

Last seen in multilingual film 'Thalaivii', Bhagyashree, in an interview with Outlook shares her thoughts on how digital platforms have helped not just Hindi but southern cinema as well.

"The scripting of Telugu films, Malayalam films, to some extent even some Tamil films also, have very original and different kinds of subjects which have been there through the years. Today, we are getting a taste of them and I think web series have made it possible for many of these different subjects to be experienced for directors and actors to experiment, which otherwise won't be used in regular films," Bhagyashree tells us.

She adds, "With web series and pandemic, I think even the audience has also grown to be acceptable to different kinds of subjects. It's not just cliched and larger than life stories. I am so happy that talent, especially for the scriptwriters from the southern part of India have suddenly come to the fore and are being recognised that these things can be pan-India.  So, that is great and I would say that I am really hoping and waiting for a nice web series to come and that is something I am really looking forward to because it is for a new age world. Web series have got a very different subject completely and I am very excited to see something unusual come my way."

Bhagyashree's son, Abhimanyu was recently seen in his second film 'Meenakshi Sundereshwar', which marked his first role in a romantic story. With Bhagyashree still known for her iconic 1989 love story, 'Maine Pyar Kia', is her son also following in her footsteps with the genre of romance?

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

"I don't think it's about doing an epic love story, it's about his work to be recognised and appreciated. I think that's true for any actor, who is sincere to his craft. For Abhimanyu it's not about fame and money, it's about his craft getting appreciated and its seen through his choice of films," she says.

Tags

Yashika Mathur Bhagyashree Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vijay Varma On Never Having A 'Godfather': Not A Big Fan Of Anybody Guiding My Career

Vijay Varma On Never Having A 'Godfather': Not A Big Fan Of Anybody Guiding My Career

Celebs Who Had Come Out In Support Of The Farmer’s Protest

Sanjay Mishra's 'Andaman' Movie Trailer Garners Widespread Applause

International Men’s Day: Bollywood Actors Who Crushed Gender Stereotypes

Britney Spears Is 'Considering Venues' For Her Wedding With Fiancé Sam Asghari

Rani Mukerji Divulges More On Her Knee Injury As She Wraps Up Promotion For 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

‘Dhamaka’ Movie Review: Starts With A Bang, Ends With A Whimper!

Taapsee Pannu, Prakash Raj, And Other Bollywood Celebrities Respond To PM Modi's Decision To Repeal Farm Laws

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Hands That Feed The Nation

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Javed Akhtar Takes A Jibe At Kangana Ranaut For Her 'Bheekh' Remark

Javed Akhtar Takes A Jibe At Kangana Ranaut For Her 'Bheekh' Remark

Anger Diaries: Oodles Of Ketchup In Daily Conversation

Anger Diaries: Oodles Of Ketchup In Daily Conversation

Not Just Vir Das, Here Are 5 Stand-Up Comedians Who Got Into Trouble With The Law

Not Just Vir Das, Here Are 5 Stand-Up Comedians Who Got Into Trouble With The Law

Aftab Shivdasani: ‘Special Ops 1.5’ Is A Tribute To Intelligence Agents Who’re Our Unsung Heroes

Aftab Shivdasani: ‘Special Ops 1.5’ Is A Tribute To Intelligence Agents Who’re Our Unsung Heroes

Read More from Outlook

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Preetha Nair / Scores of women participants in the agitation have tales of the neglect faced by women farmers in India, who remain invisible and relegated to the fringe with no ownership on land.

IND Vs NZ: Rahul, Rohit Fifties Seal T20 Series For India

IND Vs NZ: Rahul, Rohit Fifties Seal T20 Series For India

Koushik Paul / An opening stand of 117 between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma helped India get past New Zealand's 153/6 by 7 wickets and take 2-0 lead in 3-match series.

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

Vikas Pathak / The farmers are not-committal at Ghazipur border to when they would return back to their homes.

Advertisement