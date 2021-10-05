Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Before Aryan Khan, These Celebs Had Been Taken Into Custody By The NCB

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been recently taken into police custody. Here are some other celebrities who had been taken into judicial custody in the recent past.

Before Aryan Khan, These Celebs Had Been Taken Into Custody By The NCB
Fardeen Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Rhea Chakraborty | Instagram

Trending

Before Aryan Khan, These Celebs Had Been Taken Into Custody By The NCB
outlookindia.com
2021-10-06T14:36:36+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 05 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 2:36 pm

Since the murder of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year, NCB has investigated the link between Bollywood and narcotics, exposing the dark underbelly of tinsel town. After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained three people in connection with a drug bust on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai late Saturday, the debate over drug usage in the entertainment industry has resurfaced.

Soon afterwards actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s came in as one of the people who had been taken into police custody. He is to be kept in judicial custody for another couple of days before another bail hearing would happen at the court.

Since the murder of actor Sushant Singh Rajput a year and a half ago, NCB has actively investigated the link between Bollywood and narcotics, exposing the dark underbelly of tinsel town. However, the link between the entertainment industry and substance misuse is not new.

Actor Sanjay Dutt was one of the first actors in India to be charged for narcotics possession. Prior to the 1993 bombing case, Dutt was imprisoned for five months in 1982 after being found in possession of illicit drugs. It was even shown in his biopic, ‘Sanju’.

In the recent past, several celebrities have been arrested in drug-related incidents.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

On September 25, NCB officers from Mumbai and Goa arrested Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother from Goa in connection with a narcotics case in a combined operation. In addition, the agency took charas (hashish/cannabis) from him. He was also detained in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput narcotics case last October.

Here are some of the people who had been brought into custody by the police:

Rhea Chakraborty

The actress-VJ and close friend of Rajput was arrested in September 2020, along with her brother Showik Chakraborty, on charges of arranging narcotics for the late actor. They were later released on bail.

Preetika Chauhan

The television star was arrested in October 2020 on suspicion of ganja possession (cannabis). She was granted bail and freed.

Bharti Singh

The comedian and her spouse, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, were detained by NCB in November 2020. The authorities discovered ganja at their home and business. They were later released on bail.

Shabana Saeed

Firoz Nadiadwala's wife was detained in November 2020 after the NCB raided the Nadiadwala residence and discovered 10 grammes of marijuana. A Mumbai court granted her bail.

Kapil Jhaveri

In August 2020, the actor was detained in Goa when the crime department stormed a rave party where narcotics were reportedly being misused. He was the primary accused since he was the one who organised the party. He was later released on bond.

Armaan Kohli

The actor was detained in a narcotics possession case in August 2021. The NCB detained him after discovering 1.2 gramme of cocaine in his home. His bail application was denied.

Fardeen Khan

On May 5, 2001, the actor was detained in Mumbai by the NCB for reportedly attempting to purchase cocaine. In 2012, a special court awarded him immunity from prosecution in the case.

In recent months, the NCB has also questioned a number of celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh, about narcotics.

Tags

Prateek Sur Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Sanjay Dutt Fardeen Khan Armaan Kohli Bharti Singh Rhea Chakraborty Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood drugs probe Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Art & Entertainment Features
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Lakme Fashion Week AW 2021: Caught Between The New Normal And Old Patterns

Lakme Fashion Week AW 2021: Caught Between The New Normal And Old Patterns

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 4: Fight Between ‘Junglewasis’ And ‘Gharwasis’ Intensifies

Despite Rejecting Request For Custody Extension, Aryan Khan To Stay In NCB's Custody Till October 8

Karan Kundrra Apologies To Shamita Shetty For Calling Her Aunty On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Mumbai Court Rejects NCB's Request To Extend Custody Of Aryan Khan

Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood After Hrithik Roshan Stands In Support Of Aryan Khan

Shaheer Sheikh: I Was In Indonesia And Completely Out Of Sight For Few Years, But That Didn’t Do Any Damage To Me

Hrithik Roshan Stands Up For Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan In Ongoing Drugs Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

We Celebrated The Emmy Nominations By Having Bhel Puri:Ram Madhvani

We Celebrated The Emmy Nominations By Having Bhel Puri:Ram Madhvani

Britney Spears Preparing For Her Life Post Conservatorship Termination

Britney Spears Preparing For Her Life Post Conservatorship Termination

Tom Hardy On Working With Woody Harrelson in 'Venom 2': 'He Is A Joy To Work With'

Tom Hardy On Working With Woody Harrelson in 'Venom 2': 'He Is A Joy To Work With'

Sunanda Shetty Wants Salman Khan To Take Action Against Karan Kundrra For Calling Shamita Shetty 'Aunty'

Sunanda Shetty Wants Salman Khan To Take Action Against Karan Kundrra For Calling Shamita Shetty 'Aunty'

Read More from Outlook

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The bloodstains had been washed away in the rain. Fire erased the fingerprints. The team got a broken pair of spectacles, mangled shoes, a tattered pair of jeans etc as evidence.

Amid Lakhimpur Kheri Controversy 17 Year Old Murder Comes To Haunt Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra

Amid Lakhimpur Kheri Controversy 17 Year Old Murder Comes To Haunt Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra

Outlook Web Desk / MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra along with others were named in FIR in connection with the murder of 24-year-old man.

IPL 2021: CSK Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Face Chennai Super Kings In A Must-Win Game

IPL 2021: CSK Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Face Chennai Super Kings In A Must-Win Game

Koushik Paul / With 10 points from 13 matches, Punjab Kings face a tall task to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs. Follow live cricket scores of CSK vs PBKS here.

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

Seema Guha / Ahead of her visit to Islamabad, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman met with top Indian officials in New Delhi and reassured them of the US' commitment to fighting terror.

Advertisement