Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Before Afsana Khan, These 5 ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestants Shocked Everyone With Their Weird Behaviour

‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Afsana Khan was eliminated from the show after she allegedly threatened to harm herself with a knife. Here are some other contestants who created such nuisance inside the house.

Shehnaaz Gill, Afsana Khan, Dolly Bindra | Instagram

2021-11-11T14:07:04+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 2:07 pm

Afsana Khan, a ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant, is currently the subject of much debate after being evicted from the show. This step was taken by the makers only after she threatened to harm herself because she did not receive the VIP ticket. The producers decide to evict her as she was allegedly seen trying to harm herself with a knife. But Afsana Khan isn't the only one who has displayed such erratic behaviour inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.

Here are 5 other contestants whose weird antics left everyone shocked:

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill had previously crossed the line in 'Bigg Boss 13' when she hit herself during a fight with Sidharth Shukla.

Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli, a TV actress, was also kicked off 'Bigg Boss' for hitting Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan in a fit of rage.

Dolly Bindra

Dolly Bindra is regarded as one of 'Bigg Boss's loudest and angriest contestants in the show's history. She had massive brawls with a number of her co-contestants. She was eventually eliminated after a physical altercation with Samir Soni.

Rahul Mahajan

Rahul Mahajan is well-known for his comedy in the 'Bigg Boss' house, but he also demonstrated unacceptable behaviour when he climbed a ladder to exit the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Imam Siddiqui

Imam Siddique stunned everyone when he performed a naked act to scare the house contestants. It did not go down well with the audience or the producers.

