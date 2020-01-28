BB 13: Shenaz Gill A Flipper And Asim Riaz A 'Badtameez', Says Shefali Jariwala

"Kaanta Laga" girl Shefali Jariwala was evicted from Bigg Boss 13 and left the house last night. During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, who entered as a wildcard, she was considered to be one among the strongest contestants in the show.

Jariwala, however, could not retain her spark in the show for long.

The actress during the initial days of her stint in the show, got along really well two of the contestants, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. But this did not go well after Himanshi got evicted from the house, and she had a major fall-out with Asim. The two did not continue to be in good terms afterward.

In an exclusive conversation with the TimesofIndia.com after her eviction, Shefali took a jibe at Shehnaz, calling her a flipper.



She also called Asim Riaz an ungrateful person, adding that he is full of arrogance and is crossing all the limits of badtameezi.