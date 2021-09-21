Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bappi Lahiri Quashes Rumours About His Ill-Health

Legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri was reported to be unwell. However, he has taken to social media to quash all such rumours and called it false reporting.

Bappi Lahiri Quashes Rumours About His Ill-Health
Bappi Lahiri | Instagram

Trending

Bappi Lahiri Quashes Rumours About His Ill-Health
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T18:39:33+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 6:39 pm

Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri has been making headlines for quite some time now. As per reports, it was being said that he was not keeping well, and has to be taken to the doctor for some consultation over his health. Turns out, all these reports were fake, and there was not an iota of truth to the entire thing.

Lahiri went on social media and clarified these increasing rumours surrounding his ill-health. He wrote, “Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health. With the blessings of my fans and well wishers, I am doing well – Bappida (sic)."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bappi Lahiri (@bappilahiri_official_)

Lahiri captioned the post as, “False reporting (sic).”

Not just Lahiri, even ace singer Shaan commented on the post and slammed the fake reports. He commented, “It's really sickening.#falsereporting ... Don't know what they gain from this... Just creating panic and confusion (sic).”

Earlier this year, Lahiri had contracted Covid-19 and was admitted to the hospital. His reports had come positive and he was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. But he was soon out of the hospital after getting better.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Bappi Lahiri Mumbai Bollywood Singer Music Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Kubbra Sait: I Get Messages On Social Media Where People Call Me A Nazi And An Islamist

Kubbra Sait: I Get Messages On Social Media Where People Call Me A Nazi And An Islamist

Shilpa Shetty’s Emotional Message After Raj Kundra Walked Out Of Jail In Alleged Pornography Case

Amid Rumours Of A Split From Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Addresses Nagarjuna As Father-In-Law

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Stunning Birthday Picture With Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral

Raj Kundra Walks Out Of Jail After Getting Bail In Porn Films Case

Adivi Sesh 'Fine and Recovering' After Getting Hospitalised In Hyderabad

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: 10 Bollywood Dialogues that only Kareena Kapoor Khan Could Have Pulled off

Watch: BTS Deliver Speech And Then Perform 'Permission To Dance' At The 76th UN General Assembly

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Ankhon Dekhi’ Actress Taranjit Kaur Reunites With Sanjay Mishra After Seven Years In ‘Hasal’

‘Ankhon Dekhi’ Actress Taranjit Kaur Reunites With Sanjay Mishra After Seven Years In ‘Hasal’

Catherine Zeta Jones Will Soon Start Shooting For ‘Addams Family’ Spin Off ‘Wednesday’ In Romania

Catherine Zeta Jones Will Soon Start Shooting For ‘Addams Family’ Spin Off ‘Wednesday’ In Romania

Supreme Court Puts Stay On Order Asking Yash Raj Films To Pay Compensation For Excluding 'Jabra Fan' From The Film

Supreme Court Puts Stay On Order Asking Yash Raj Films To Pay Compensation For Excluding 'Jabra Fan' From The Film

Armaan Malik ‘Honoured And Touched’ After Winning Best Playback Singer At SIIMA for ‘Butta Bomma’

Armaan Malik ‘Honoured And Touched’ After Winning Best Playback Singer At SIIMA for ‘Butta Bomma’

Read More from Outlook

Covishield Row: UK Travel Rules For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

Covishield Row: UK Travel Rules For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

Seema Guha / UK's decision to put Indians vaccinated with Covishield in the "unvaccinated" category and asking Indians vaccinated with both doses to isolate for 10-days has raised a row.

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Air Marshal V R Chaudhari will take the reins as the chief of the Indian Air Force after the incumbent, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, retires on September 30.

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

PTI / The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league.

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Advertisement