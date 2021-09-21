Bappi Lahiri Quashes Rumours About His Ill-Health

Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri has been making headlines for quite some time now. As per reports, it was being said that he was not keeping well, and has to be taken to the doctor for some consultation over his health. Turns out, all these reports were fake, and there was not an iota of truth to the entire thing.

Lahiri went on social media and clarified these increasing rumours surrounding his ill-health. He wrote, “Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health. With the blessings of my fans and well wishers, I am doing well – Bappida (sic)."

Lahiri captioned the post as, “False reporting (sic).”

Not just Lahiri, even ace singer Shaan commented on the post and slammed the fake reports. He commented, “It's really sickening.#falsereporting ... Don't know what they gain from this... Just creating panic and confusion (sic).”

Earlier this year, Lahiri had contracted Covid-19 and was admitted to the hospital. His reports had come positive and he was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. But he was soon out of the hospital after getting better.