June 05, 2021
Mahesh Manjrekar To Direct Biopic On Savarkar

Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda, and Rajkumar Rao are in the race for the lead role, industry insiders say

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2021, Last Updated at 3:53 pm
Ayushmann, Randeep, And Rajkumar
2021-06-05T15:53:13+05:30
On the 138th anniversary of Veer Savarkar's birth, film director Mahesh Manjrekar has announced his decision to direct a biopic on the former and the three top contenders for the lead role are Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda, and Rajkumar Rao.

“All three are professional actors and prepare for their roles with complete dedication. For his role in the film ‘Sarbjit’, Randeep lost 18 kgs in just 20 days. While Rajkummar in ‘Trapped’ and Ayushmann in ‘Badhaai Ho’ have shown exceptional physical transformations for their respective roles and commitment to the craft. Ayushmann has also displayed his comfort with imbibing various accents. For these reasons and more, they are the biggest contenders for the role," industry insiders said.

However, it would be interesting to see who finally gets the lead role.

Savarkar was a member of the Hindu Mahasabha. And fifty-five years after his death, he continues to elicit intense reactions from various political parties.

The movie will be titled 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar,' which will be shot in London, the Andamans, and Maharashtra.

 

 

