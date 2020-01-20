Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar lock lips in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana is known to take up interesting and quirky roles. After playing a man who deals with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, he will be essaying the role of a gay guy in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. For the fun romcom, Ayushmann has been paired opposited TVF star Jitendra Kumar. They play lovers in the film. Neena Gupta plays the mother whereas Gajraj Rao plays Jitendra's mother in the film.

The trailer of the film will hit screens today at 1.33pm. But before you watch the trailer, there's an interesting revelation. Ayushmann and Jitendra will be seen locking lips in the promo. Yes, the two boys will be seen kissing and unlike Dostana 2 where John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan cheat a kiss in the end, here, the makers have shot it in real. The 2 minute 44 second promo is hilarious to say the least. We had a chance to catch the preview of the trailer and we absolutely loved it.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)