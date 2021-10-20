Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bollywood 'Shocked', 'Angry' After Court Rejects Aryan Khan's Bail

Several Bollywood celebs including Rahul Dholakia and Hansal Mehta took to social media to slam the special court's order rejecting Aryan Khan's bail appeal.

Bollywood 'Shocked', 'Angry' After Court Rejects Aryan Khan's Bail
Aryan Khan's bail was again rejected by a Mumbai court on Wednesday (October 20).

Trending

Bollywood 'Shocked', 'Angry' After Court Rejects Aryan Khan's Bail
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T18:46:06+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 6:46 pm

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail please was once again rejected on Wednesday. The special NDPS Court passed the judgement much to the dismal of the 23-year-old. Many members of the film fraternity took to social media to express their anger.

Aryan, 23, was arrested on October 3 with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party on board a cruise ship. He is currently in Arthur Road prison and has now appealed to the Bombay High Court for the bail plea.


Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia termed the decision as "outrageous" and demanded that Aryan must be released soon.

Writer Kanika Dhillon also called out the decision.


Without taking any names, Mehta expressed his anguish in a tweet.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

In a tweet, actress Swara Bhasker called the court's decision a 'stunning abdication of law'

Earlier in the day, filmmaker Reema Kagti, while commenting on a post about the bail hearing case of Aryan today, said she hoped he would be given bail.

“I hope Aryan gets bail today. He shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place; no possession, no consumption and the NCB’s argument that he is part of some international drug peddling ring is just a ridiculous lie to harass him and his family,” she wrote.

In a strongly worded post on social media, Kagti alleged that Aryan was being harassed for being son of a famous Muslim man, referring to Shah Rukh Khan.

“The NCB themselves have declared this in court. So with due respect you can stand by and say nothing while a 23 year old is harassed for being a famous Muslim man’s son but I choose not to, thank you very much,” she said.


Three days ago, author and actress Twinkle Khanna compared the arrest of Aryan to the recently released South Korean survival human drama series 'Squid Game'.

“Each player is given ten marbles and must get their opponent’s marbles by competing in any game of their choosing. In this episode, one of the strongest candidates is badgered and ultimately bamboozled into losing his marbles. I seem to have misplaced mine as well when I read the news about Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest,” she wrote on Instagram.

“While his friend was apparently carrying 6 gm of charas, there is reportedly no evidence of possession by Aryan Khan. Yet, the young boy has been languishing in Arthur Road jail for almost two weeks now,” Khanna, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in 1999's "Badshah", added.

Khanna's husband Akshay Kumar hasn't commented on the issue yet.

Shah Rukh Khan's frequent co-star and close industry friend Kajol has yet to react on Aryan's arrest. However, on Wednesday she shared a video from their hit 1994 film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" on its 26th anniversary on Instagram.

"Simran caught the train 26 years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love," Kajol wrote in the caption.

Since Aryan's arrest, many Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of Shah Rukh on social media including superstar Hrithik Roshan, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Mehta, comedian Johnny Lever, actors Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, Vivek Vaswani, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan among others.

Shah Rukh Khan's close friend and superstar Salman Khan, who stays a few minutes away from his residence Mannat in suburban Bandra, has visited him quite a few times since the arrest of Aryan.

Many ardent fans of Shah Rukh Khan have often been photographed outside his residence and the court extending their solidarity with the family with banners.

With Inputs from PTI

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Aryan Khan Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Here's Why Vishal Dadlani Didn't Return To 'Indian Idol 12' Post Anu Malik's MeToo Accusations

Here's Why Vishal Dadlani Didn't Return To 'Indian Idol 12' Post Anu Malik's MeToo Accusations

Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode Paint The Town Red With Their Romance With Back-To-Back Music Videos

Poonam Malhotra: My Brother Karan Kundrra Will Never Compromise With His Values

Abhishek Bachchan Announces Next Season Of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'

Sumeet Vyas 'Stopped Focusing On Voice Modulation' After Career In TV And Films

Isha Koppikar On Shah Rukh Khan: It’s Painful For A Parent To See His Child Go Through Such Difficult Times

‘Bigg Boss’ Written Updates: From Being Rivals, Jay Bhanushali And Pratik Sehajpal Turn Besties

Prabhas: Akash and Ketika's Chemistry In 'Romantic' Is Awesome

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan Moves Bombay High Court After Denied Bail By Special Court In Cruise Drugs Case

Aryan Khan Moves Bombay High Court After Denied Bail By Special Court In Cruise Drugs Case

‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ Director Indrajit Nattoji Was Pleasantly Surprised By Neha Sharma’s Dedication

‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ Director Indrajit Nattoji Was Pleasantly Surprised By Neha Sharma’s Dedication

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actor Abhishek Malik Gets Hitched To Fashion Stylist Suhani Chaudhary

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actor Abhishek Malik Gets Hitched To Fashion Stylist Suhani Chaudhary

Vijay Deverekonda Praises Co-star Ananya Pandey For 'Doing A Splendid Job' In 'Liger'

Vijay Deverekonda Praises Co-star Ananya Pandey For 'Doing A Splendid Job' In 'Liger'

Read More from Outlook

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

Outlook Web Desk / As many as 96 persons from Karnataka are stranded in Uttarakhand following heavy floods and landslides, of which 92 are confirmed safe.

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter in Poonch sector.

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement