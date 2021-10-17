Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 17, 2021
Aryan Khan Vows To Shun The Wrong Path During NCB Counselling Session

The 23-year-old is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison here after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Aryan Khan underwent a counselling session by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) | Source: BCCI-IPL

2021-10-17T10:00:56+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 17 Oct 2021, Updated: 17 Oct 2021 10:00 am

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan has vowed to work for the welfare of the poor, and never do anything that will put him in bad light, ever again during a counselling session by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Saturday.

During counselling by officials including NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and social workers, Aryan said after his release, he will work for "social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden" and never do anything which could bring him publicity for the wrong reasons, said an agency official.

"He said `I will do something that will make you proud of me,'" the official added.

The 23-year-old is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison here after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

After the arrest, Aryan along with seven other accused including two women arrested by the NCB underwent a counseling session.

A special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases would pass order on Aryan's bail plea on October 20.

(With Inputs From PTI)

