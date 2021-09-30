Archana Puran Singh On Navjot Singh Sidhu's Return to 'The Kapil Sharma Show': 'Got Other Things To Do'

Since actor Archana Puran Singh took over for cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show, comedians on the show have made jokes about her, claiming that Sidhu could return to retake his seat. Sidhu served as a type of initial judge on Kapil Sharma's program till he quit to pursue politics full-time. There have been several jokes regarding Sidhu returning to the program since his retirement as Punjab Congress president. Singh herself had tweeted a series of memes implying that she is "more anxious than Congress" at the time, referring to it as "kissa kursi ka."

When questioned about Sidhu's departure and how it affected her, Singh stated she doesn't take it seriously. She also said that if Sidhu returned, she would have more time to focus on her other obligations.

Talking about the same, she had told Times Of India, “This is a joke that’s cracked on me for many years now. I don’t care and I don’t take it seriously at all. And if Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months.”

Reacting to the frequent criticism that she does nothing except laugh on the show, she said, “Kapil’s show writers come up with all kinds of jokes and I can’t help but laugh at them because they are funny. It is a task to come up with gags everyday and keep the show running for the last 10 years. But all those who feel I don’t have anything to do in the show should come on the sets to see how it is not easy to sit 6-7 hours in a particular position, facing the stage. I have to constantly sit in an angle for 4-7 hours on that sofa and face the stage, listen to every joke that’s cracked and then react to it.”

She appreciated The Kapil Sharma Show, saying she likes laughing at herself as well as reacting to the humour.