Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Gets Engaged

Khatija Rahman announced engagement to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on Sunday (January 2).

Music composer AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman. | Instagram/Khatija.Rahman

Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 8:45 pm

Legendary music composer AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman took to social media on Sunday (January 2) to announce her engagement to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The ceremony took place in the presence of close friends and family members.

Khatija Rahman informed through the social media post that the ceremony took place on December 29 and asked for the blessing for the soon-to-be wed couple. The wedding date is yet to be announced.

 
 
 
The eldest of AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu's three children, Khatija Rahman has also sung a few songs in Tamil films. She made her singing debut with the track 'Pudhiya Manidha' in superstar Rajinikanth's film 'Enthiran'.

She has two more siblings Raheema and AR Ameern. In the post, she also said that her fiance was an aspiring entrepreneur.

 

