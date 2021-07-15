A.R. Rahman, Ananya Birla Team Up For Indian Olympians Ahead Of Tokyo 2020



Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla has collaborated with Oscar-winning composer-singer A.R Rahman to release the track, 'Hindustani Way' for to boost the morale of the Indian contingent at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020.

“It is a true honour to write and sing a song to cheer our Indian Olympic contingent at Tokyo 2020. The grit and fortitude of the Indian Olympic team in the face of such a challenging year are inspiring. It was surreal to have had the opportunity to collaborate with my role model, AR sir on such a prestigious project, from whom I have learned so much. We are here cheering, the Hindustani Way," Ananya said in a statement.

The song establishes an upbeat message of unity and optimism, heralding the gradual retreat of COVID-19 led tumultuous times as the kick-off date of the sporting extravaganza nears.

Speaking about his involvement in the project A.R. Rahman says, “All of us are really excited to have made this special song and hope our athletes can feel the entire nation rooting for them, the Hindustani way when they hear it. It was a pleasure working with Ananya on this project and we hope to convey all our support and best wishes to Team India through it! Jai Hind.”



The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place after it was postponed for a year amid soaring coronavirus infection rates and lockdowns across the world.

