Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Other Bollywood Celebrities Urge People To Wear Masks

As the number of of people caught by the Mumbai police without wearing a mask increase, Bollywood actors including Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, have urged people to continue to take precautions.

According to graphic shared by the police, while 480 people were caught roaming in the city without wearing a mask on August 23, the number crossed 900, in less than a week's time.

“Risks high, precautions low! Get serious Mumbai! THE THREAT IS REAL. Look at the rising number of people caught roaming without mask last week and this, might just be the tip of the iceberg. How we wish the fines you pay could keep Corona at bay. Alas!” the wrote on Instagram, alongside the graphic.

Actor Anushka Sharma shared the post, via Insta Stories and wrote, “Mask Pehan Lo. Doosron Ke Baare Mein Bhi Soch Lo Zara (Please Wear A Mas. Think about others)”.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine