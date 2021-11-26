Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
'Antim: The Final Truth': Twitterati Reacts To Salman Khan's Film

'Antim: The Final Truth' also features Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the film 'Antim: The Final Truth.' | Twitter

2021-11-26T15:12:52+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 3:12 pm

Actor Salman Khan is back on the big screen after a gap of almost two years, 'Antim: The Final Truth' became the superstar's most recent theatrical release and was released in cinemas worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26.

The film also features Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films.

'Antim: The Final Truth' is a remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern.' In the movie, Salman Khan is seen playing the character of a Sikh cop. The ripped avatars and action scenes of the lead actors have gained much attention on social media.

Ever since the film was announced, fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of superstar Salman Khan on the big screen. Aayush Sharma is also garnering accolades for his remarkable role and his transformation from a loverboy to a gangster.

Social media is buzzing with numerous posts about the film. Have a look at the reaction of fans after watching the film:

