'Antim: The Final Truth': Twitterati Reacts To Salman Khan's Film

Actor Salman Khan is back on the big screen after a gap of almost two years, 'Antim: The Final Truth' became the superstar's most recent theatrical release and was released in cinemas worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26.
The film also features Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films.
'Antim: The Final Truth' is a remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern.' In the movie, Salman Khan is seen playing the character of a Sikh cop. The ripped avatars and action scenes of the lead actors have gained much attention on social media.
Ever since the film was announced, fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of superstar Salman Khan on the big screen. Aayush Sharma is also garnering accolades for his remarkable role and his transformation from a loverboy to a gangster.
Social media is buzzing with numerous posts about the film. Have a look at the reaction of fans after watching the film:
Last but not least @BeingSalmanKhan is majestic.— SðÂÂÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂÂÂ (@SrishtyHere) November 26, 2021
Just Completed Watching #AntimTheFinalTruth#AntimReview : ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER@BeingSalmanKhan : In No Nonsense Cop Role, #SalmanKhan Sir Nailed It,Marathi Dialogues ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥@MahimaMakwana_ : Mind Blowing, Fantastic, Best Acting, New Crush in Industry#AyushSharma : ExtraOrdinary pic.twitter.com/5U3BfLLVm0— Rohit Karnik (@Being_RKarnik) November 26, 2021
DAMN!!! @BeingSalmanKhan's screen presence in this look ðÂÂÂÂÂ¥µ just reached the peak.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥#Antim #SalmanKhan#AntimTheFinalTruth @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/tehb9cFHHp— Salman Jaan (@asif_nanadi) November 26, 2021
Just got back from the premiere #AntimTheFinalTruth felt so good to be back in theatres and get the real deal especially for a great film like this one ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ congratulations @BeingSalmanKhan #AayushSharma great work. This is one to watch everyone @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/tzUcQhmMEa— Andre Timmins (@WizAndreTimmins) November 25, 2021
#MaheshManjrekar delivers with #AntimTheFinalTruth. #SalmanKhan is #RRR - Real, Raw and Ruthless - reminding of #ArjunRanawat from #Garv - #AayushSharma's hard-work is visible as pulls off his gangster avatar with conviction, standing tall in front of #SK!— Himesh (@HimeshMankad) November 26, 2021
#OneWordReview...#AntimTheFinalTruth: BLOCKBUSTER— Taraan Adarsh (@IndiCineUpdate) November 26, 2021
Rating: âÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ âÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ½
SALMAN KHAN- Again his fav genre #Action.
AYUSH SHARMA - Hard worked for this film.
Every characters ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥..
Lambi chalegi ye filnm.#AntimReview#SalmanKhan #AyushSharma
#AntimTheFinalTruth Movie Released. What a Movie, @BeingSalmanKhan #AyushSharma are Rocking. Specially #AyushSharma mesmerized by his Performance Osm.— Khalid Ul Islam (@KhalidULI5laM) November 26, 2021
MASSY RATING :5/5 âÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ
CLASSY RATING:4/5 âÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ@RaviBasrur @manjrekarmahesh @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/gckb3IJYfZ
Just now I saw #AntimTheFinalTruth in Dubai.— Sultan Hamdule (@Amirhamdule) November 25, 2021
One Word Review - BLOCKBUSTER
âÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ@BeingSalmanKhan-Outstanding #AayushSharma- Excellent @MahimaMakwana_-Good @manjrekarmahesh- Great
Go and watch #Antim, you all will enjoy. Paisa VASOOL movie.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥@SKFilmsOfficial ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥
Salman Khan has 53 minutes solid screen presence in #AntimTheFinalTruth
His performance as sardar will be remember for years
Movie is fantastic and perfect mixture of Mass and Class.
Antim ride on pure emotions and mind-blowing raw action.
Review— AKHILESH CHAUDHARY (@beingakki_) November 25, 2021