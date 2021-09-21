Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Ankhon Dekhi’ Actress Taranjit Kaur Reunites With Sanjay Mishra After Seven Years In ‘Hasal’

The film, which also stars Ranvir Shourie and Raghav Juyal, actress Taranjit Kaur explains, deals with “the duality of mankind”.

‘Ankhon Dekhi’ Actress Taranjit Kaur Reunites With Sanjay Mishra After Seven Years In ‘Hasal’
The film, which also stars Ranvir Shourie and Raghav Juyal, actress Tarenjit Kaur explains, deals with “the duality of mankind”.

Trending

‘Ankhon Dekhi’ Actress Taranjit Kaur Reunites With Sanjay Mishra After Seven Years In ‘Hasal’
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T11:18:51+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 11:18 am

Actress Taranjit Kaur is excited to reunited with Sanjay Mishra for the upcoming film ‘Hasal’, after a gap of seven years, since she starred alongside the 57-year-old actor in the film ‘Ankhon Dekhi’.

“I'm really excited to be in the same film as Sanjay Mishra again after seven years. Though our tracks are separate [in the movie]. But it's a pleasure working with him. [I am] Also excited to work with other actors," Taranjit tells us.

The film, which also stars Ranvir Shourie and Raghav Juyal, Kaur explains, deals with “the duality of mankind”.

“The day I was called for narration of the film, I was totally immersed in the story, once Ravi, the director started narrating it. The fact that there are four tracks in the film and yet each character is so well defined is amazing. Also, I felt that I had not played anything like this before. My character conveys a lot only through her expressions. And I like working with directors who are passionate about their stories,” she says.

"I'm playing a Muslim woman who is concerned about the well being and safety of her daughter like any mother. Their relationship is pretty tense. There are more layers to her character, but I guess I should not reveal more," adds Taranjit Kaur.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Directed by Ravi Singh and produced by Jayesh Patel of Bravo entertainment, the film will go on floors in December in Varanasi. 

Tags

Samarth Goyal Taranjit Kaur Mumbai Bollywood Over the Top (OTT) Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: 10 Bollywood Dialogues that only Kareena Kapoor Khan Could Have Pulled off

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: 10 Bollywood Dialogues that only Kareena Kapoor Khan Could Have Pulled off

Watch: BTS Deliver Speech And Then Perform 'Permission To Dance' At The 76th UN General Assembly

Catherine Zeta Jones Will Soon Start Shooting For ‘Addams Family’ Spin Off ‘Wednesday’ In Romania

Supreme Court Puts Stay On Order Asking Yash Raj Films To Pay Compensation For Excluding 'Jabra Fan' From The Film

Armaan Malik ‘Honoured And Touched’ After Winning Best Playback Singer At SIIMA for ‘Butta Bomma’

Book Extract: Kerala Professor Whose Hand Was Cut Off By Religious Fanatics Recounts His Harrowing Tale

'I Don’t Hate My Attackers Like I Don’t Hate The Axe They Used To Chop My Hand': TJ Joseph

Ankita Lokhande: With OTT, The Demand Has Increased For Better Acting, Better Characters, And Better Content

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from Art & Entertainment

Honey Singh Assures He Won’t Sell UAE Villa Registered On Wife Shalini Talwar’s Name

Honey Singh Assures He Won’t Sell UAE Villa Registered On Wife Shalini Talwar’s Name

Raj Kundra Granted Bail In Alleged Pornography Case For A Surety Of Rs 50000

Raj Kundra Granted Bail In Alleged Pornography Case For A Surety Of Rs 50000

Payal Ghosh Escapes 'Acid Attack' By Masked Men; Says Is In Trauma

Payal Ghosh Escapes 'Acid Attack' By Masked Men; Says Is In Trauma

Aamir Khan: I Watched The Trailer Of Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Love Story’ And Fell In Love With It

Aamir Khan: I Watched The Trailer Of Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Love Story’ And Fell In Love With It

Read More from Outlook

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Infiltration Bid By Heavily Armed Militant Group In J&K's Uri, Army Operation On

Infiltration Bid By Heavily Armed Militant Group In J&K's Uri, Army Operation On

Naseer A Ganai / The authorities have suspended internet and mobile phone services in the Uri sector. 'I assure you that we are alert and our troops on the ground are alert as well,' said an Army officer.

'It's A Wake-Up-Call For RCB', Says Virat Kohli After KKR Loss

'It's A Wake-Up-Call For RCB', Says Virat Kohli After KKR Loss

PTI / The result put KKR in fifth spot while RCB remain static at third.

Centre Gives Go Ahead To Assam CM To Hold Talks With Ulfa (I) Chief

Centre Gives Go Ahead To Assam CM To Hold Talks With Ulfa (I) Chief

Outlook Correspondent / Himanta Biswa Sarma had invited Barua to hold talks with the government and give peace a chance soon after becoming chief minister in May.

Advertisement