January 07, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Amitabh Bachchan Announces Sonu Sood's Upcoming Film 'Kisaan'

Amitabh Bachchan Announces Sonu Sood's Upcoming Film 'Kisaan'

The movie will be produced by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa

PTI 04 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Amitabh Bachchan Announces Sonu Sood's Upcoming Film 'Kisaan'
Amitabh Bachchan Announces Sonu Sood's Upcoming Film 'Kisaan'
outlookindia.com
2021-01-04T13:34:36+05:30

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday announced actor Sonu Sood's upcoming film "Kisaan", to be directed by E Niwas.

The movie will be produced by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, who made his directorial debut with the 2019 comedy "Dream Girl", starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

"All good wishes to film #Kisaan, directed by #ENiwas and acted by @SonuSood," Bachchan tweeted.

Further details about the film are yet to be known.

Last month, Sood opened up about how filmmakers have started approaching him with lead roles in their films due to his philanthropic work for migrant workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year.

Sood had said 2020 changed both his personal and professional life, especially his image of an actor, after playing antagonists in films such as "Simmba", "R... Rajkumar" and "Dabangg". 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Richa Chadha-Starrer 'Madam Chief Minister' To Release On January 22 In Theatres

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sonu Sood Amitabh Bachchan Mumbai Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos