Amitabh Bachchan Issues Legal Letter To Pan Masala Brand As Commercials Continue To Air, Despite Contract Termination

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has issued a legal warning to a pan masala firm that has continued to show TV advertising featuring him despite a contract cancellation. In October, he announced his departure from the Kamla Pasand campaign, citing a national anti-tobacco organization's request that he desist from sponsoring a pan masala brand in order to assist prevent young people from being addicted to cigarettes. For the ad, Bachchan was also criticised on social media.

“Came to know from the office of Mr Bachchan, that Legal notice has been sent to Kamala Pasand, to stop Broadcasting the TV commercials with Mr Bachchan immediately.. as it was noticed that despite termination of the Endorsement agreement ‘ Kamala Pasand ‘ has ignored the same and is seen to continue Airing the TV Commercials,” stated a close source of the renowned actor.

On his 79th birthday, Bachchan announced his departure from the ad campaign, claiming that he had no idea it was classified as surrogate advertising. Surrogate advertising is defined as a type of advertisement that uses the guise of another product to promote prohibited products such as cigarettes, tobacco, and alcohol.

“Kamala Pasand … a few days after the commercial was aired, Mr. Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. Upon checking why this sudden move – it was revealed that when Mr. Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising. Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion.” read a statement from the actor's office.

The actor had also responded to a person on social media who had questioned his decision a few days before the announcement. He had justified his position at the time, claiming that it was a part of the entertainment industry, which employs many people.

Kamla Pasand's "silver coated elaichi" was mentioned in the commercial, which was released in mid-September. The campaign, which also stars Ranveer Singh, was quickly condemned on social media and by anti-tobacco organisations.