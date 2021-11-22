Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Issues Legal Letter To Pan Masala Brand As Commercials Continue To Air, Despite Contract Termination

Amitabh Bachchan was also criticised on social media for the ad.

Amitabh Bachchan Issues Legal Letter To Pan Masala Brand As Commercials Continue To Air, Despite Contract Termination
Actor Amitabh Bachchan issues a legal warning to a pan masala firm. | Instagram

Trending

Amitabh Bachchan Issues Legal Letter To Pan Masala Brand As Commercials Continue To Air, Despite Contract Termination
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T18:32:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 6:32 pm

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has issued a legal warning to a pan masala firm that has continued to show TV advertising featuring him despite a contract cancellation. In October, he announced his departure from the Kamla Pasand campaign, citing a national anti-tobacco organization's request that he desist from sponsoring a pan masala brand in order to assist prevent young people from being addicted to cigarettes. For the ad, Bachchan was also criticised on social media.

“Came to know from the office of Mr Bachchan, that Legal notice has been sent to Kamala Pasand, to stop Broadcasting the TV commercials with Mr Bachchan immediately.. as it was noticed that despite termination of the Endorsement agreement ‘ Kamala Pasand ‘ has ignored the same and is seen to continue Airing the TV Commercials,” stated a close source of the renowned actor.

On his 79th birthday, Bachchan announced his departure from the ad campaign, claiming that he had no idea it was classified as surrogate advertising. Surrogate advertising is defined as a type of advertisement that uses the guise of another product to promote prohibited products such as cigarettes, tobacco, and alcohol.

“Kamala Pasand … a few days after the commercial was aired, Mr. Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. Upon checking why this sudden move – it was revealed that when Mr. Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising. Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion.” read a statement from the actor's office.

The actor had also responded to a person on social media who had questioned his decision a few days before the announcement. He had justified his position at the time, claiming that it was a part of the entertainment industry, which employs many people.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Kamla Pasand's "silver coated elaichi" was mentioned in the commercial, which was released in mid-September. The campaign, which also stars Ranveer Singh, was quickly condemned on social media and by anti-tobacco organisations.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Amitabh Bachchan Mumbai Legal Help Indian film industry Contract Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

'Jai Bhim' Director Tha Se Gnanavel Apologises For Hurting Community

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Female Actors Tend To Get Unidimensional Characters

'Inside Edge 3' Trailer: The Vivek Oberoi And Richa Chadha Starrer Promises To Leave The Audience Bowled

First Look Of Naga Chaitanya's 'Bangarraju' Unveiled

Anand Deverakonda: Will Let Audience Decide What Kind Of An Actor I am, Don't Want To Command It

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Don’t Have Any Friends In The Film Industry, It’s All Just Professional Relationships

Kamal Haasan Tests Positive For Covid-19, Hospitalised In Chennai

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her Wedding Plans With Jackky Bhagnani 

Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her Wedding Plans With Jackky Bhagnani 

'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra calls Nishant Bhat ‘Biggest Manipulator’

'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra calls Nishant Bhat ‘Biggest Manipulator’

Shilpa Shetty Writes On 'Bearing Hard Times' In Anniversary Post For Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Writes On 'Bearing Hard Times' In Anniversary Post For Raj Kundra

Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur Interact With David Beckham; Ranveer Singh Left Star Struck

Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur Interact With David Beckham; Ranveer Singh Left Star Struck

Read More from Outlook

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

Trisha Mukherjee / The journey to what is now a happy and content life for the mother-daughter duo was not an easy one.

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

Suhas Munshi / In an interview with Outlook, about his autobiography ‘Stories I Must Tell’, actor Kabir Bedi shares some highs and lows of his life including interviewing The Beatles.

If Kohli Wants To Do A Tendulkar, Workload Management Is Must

If Kohli Wants To Do A Tendulkar, Workload Management Is Must

Soumitra Bose / The asking rate for Kohli to catch up with Tendulkar will be pretty challenging – at least six centuries per year for the next five years.

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

Trisha Mukherjee / What happens to the abandoned orphans who do not manage to even enter the adoption system?

Advertisement