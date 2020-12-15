December 15, 2020
Corona
Amitabh Bachchan Protects Year 2021 From Evil Eye With 'Nimbu-Mirchi'

Recently, he shared a post on Twitter and Instagram to protect the coming year from evil eye.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 December 2020
Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan keeps his fans engaged by sharing quirky posts on social media. Recently, he shared a post on Twitter and Instagram to protect the coming year from evil eye.

The 78-years-old actor took to social media and shared a picture in which the numeric figures 2021 were secured from the evil eye by hanging the lemon-chilli symbol

Big B expressed his concerns about the new year 2021 that is about to begin in less than a month. The year 2020 had impacted everyone's life and Bollywood also witnessed iconic actors passing away.

"Do hazaar bees ke ant par, ab kuchh hi baaki hai. Nazar na lage, ikkis (20) vaali tangdi par bhaiya, nimbu mirchi taang de, (There are only a few days left in 2020's end. I wish it stays protected from the evil eye, let's hang lemon and chillies over it)," Big B captioned the image.

 
 
 
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo and Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana, which was premiered on Amazon Prime

 

