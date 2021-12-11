Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan Compares His Instagram Fan Following With Virat Kohli

Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on his Instagram and talked about how his followers on the picture-sharing platform are far less than cricketer Virat Kohli.

Amitabh Bachchan Compares His Instagram Fan Following With Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli and Amitabh Bachchan. | Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan Compares His Instagram Fan Following With Virat Kohli
2021-12-11
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 1:25 pm

Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo of himself in a tuxedo on Instagram, lamenting the fact that he had considerably fewer Instagram followers than batsman Virat Kohli.

Sharing his picture, Bachchan wrote on Instagram, ".. she sent it to me .. saying to look at myself .. I did, and gave it up for others too .. that be the story behind the post .. honest truth .. and the numbers still elude .. Virat the highest and the mightiest at somewhere in 160 m plus .. and look Ma, me at barely 29 m, tux and all notwithstanding !!!"

 
 
 
While Bachchan currently has 29.2 million followers on Instagram, Kohli has 172 million followers on the platform.

During cricket matches, Bachchan frequently cheers for Kohli and Team India, and the latter occasionally acknowledges his tweets.
Bachchan had previously made a joke about Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma. He had written, "Rang abhi tak utara nahin : Aur tyohar ke chutkule band nahi hue (The colours of Holi have not been washed out yet and I have not run out of festive jokes either). With due respects to Anushka and Virat ..ENGLISH. : Anushka has a huge apartment ! HINDI : Anushka ke paas Virat Kholi hai Courtesy my Ef from my Blog .. AM."

The senior actor had also teased Sharma about Kohli during her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. He had enquired if she watches cricket only to watch Virat play, and had even blown a kiss to the camera while copying Virat who blows kisses for Anushka on the field.

During Sharma's appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, the senior actor mocked her about Kohli. He'd asked if she just watches cricket to see Kohli play, and he'd even blown a kiss to the camera in imitation of Kohli, who blows kisses for Sharma on the field.

Virat Kohli had also congratulated Amitabh Bachchan on his Dada Saheb Phalke Award. He had tweeted, "Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many. @SrBachchan #GreatestOfAllTime."

