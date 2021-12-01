Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to his social media accounts to inform his admirers and well-wishers of the news.

The 38-year-old actor revealed in an Instagram post that he tested positive for the virus despite taking all necessary precautions. He stated that he is isolating himself at home and will remain under home quarantine. According to the 'Sultan' star, the symptoms are mild.

Sadh joins a long list of Bollywood celebrities who contracted COVID-19. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, and many others have recovered from the deadly virus.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the web series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The third season of this critically acclaimed psychological thriller has just been approved for release on Amazon Prime Video.

The sequel, which is set to be released in 2022, will also star Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Naveen Kasturia. Bachchan and Sadh will face off in the new season.

Sadh made his acting debut in the teen drama 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr,' and he also appeared in the TV reality show 'Bigg Boss.'