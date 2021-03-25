March 25, 2021
Poshan
Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Face Defamation Case Filed By Kathiawadi's Son, Summoned By Mumbai Court

Kathiawadi's son, Babu Rawji Shah, has alleged that a chapter on Gangubai Kathiawadi in Hussain Zaidi’s book is defamatory and maligns her reputation.

A court in Mumbai on Thursday summoned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Alia Bhatt after a defamation case was filed against both of them by Babu Rawji Shah who is one of the four children adopted by Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Kathiawadi in a film based on her life that is being directed by Bhansali.

Alia and Bhansali are supposed to present themselves in the court before May 21.

Shah has alleged that a chapter on Gangubai Kathiawadi in Hussain Zaidi’s book is defamatory and maligns her reputation.

The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to release on July 30.

 

