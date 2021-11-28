Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Alia Bhatt Drops A Heartfelt Note For Sister Shaheen Bhatt On Her Birthday

"I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life," wrote actor Alia Bhatt in her note for Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt with sister Shaheen Bhatt. | Instagram/ @shaheenb

2021-11-28T16:41:35+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 4:41 pm

Actor Alia Bhatt has penned a heartwarming note for her older sibling and author Shaheen Bhatt who is celebrating her birthday today. On her older sister's birthday, Alia Bhatt has shared a delightful monochrome photo in which she can be seen giving Shaheen Bhatt a tight hug and a kiss on her cheek.

Calling the older sister her 'safe and happy place', Alia Bhatt showed her gratitude via the note. The note read:

"Happy birthday my sweetie.
My happy place.
My safe place.
My mother
My best friend
My child
I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love! I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weather's not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon."

Take a look at her Instagram post here:

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor also shared a throwback photo from their holiday trip wishing Shaheen Bhatt. Calling her the birthday queen, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Shah Bhai." 

A screenshot of Neetu Gupta's Instagram story

