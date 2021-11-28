Alia Bhatt Drops A Heartfelt Note For Sister Shaheen Bhatt On Her Birthday

Actor Alia Bhatt has penned a heartwarming note for her older sibling and author Shaheen Bhatt who is celebrating her birthday today. On her older sister's birthday, Alia Bhatt has shared a delightful monochrome photo in which she can be seen giving Shaheen Bhatt a tight hug and a kiss on her cheek.

Calling the older sister her 'safe and happy place', Alia Bhatt showed her gratitude via the note. The note read:

"Happy birthday my sweetie.

My happy place.

My safe place.

My mother

My best friend

My child

I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love! I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weather's not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon."

Take a look at her Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt âÂÂï¸Â (@aliaabhatt)

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor also shared a throwback photo from their holiday trip wishing Shaheen Bhatt. Calling her the birthday queen, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Shah Bhai."