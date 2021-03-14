Akshay Kumar-Starrer 'Sooryavanshi' To Release Globally In April

Bollywood's much-awaited action flick "Sooryavanshi", directed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, and starring Akshay Kumar is all set to go for theatre release on April 30 worldwide, the makers announced on Sunday.

When the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced later that month, "Sooryavanshi" became one of the first Bollywood tentpoles to halt its release.

The cop-action-drama was previously scheduled to be released on March 24 last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic, followed by theatres shutdown across the country.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the release date announcement video of the film.

"We promised you all a cinematic experience and that's what you will get. The wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police. #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021," Kumar captioned the video.

The new teaser of features footage from the trailer launch of the film -- attended by its cast, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and producer Karan Johar -- held on March 2 last year.

"But we promised our audience that 'Sooryavanshi' will be back in theatres when the time is right. We know it's been a year. But a promise is a promise. And guess what? The wait is finally over. Aa Rahi Hai Police," the text in the video read.

"Sooryavanshi" is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe after Devgn's "Singham", "Singham Returns", and Singh's "Simmba".

The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

