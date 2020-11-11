Akshay, Kiara Starrer Laxmii Breaks Record; Beats Sushant's Dil Bechara Viewership Record

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Laxxmi is breaking records since its release on Monday via OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Laxxmi is a horror-comedy directed by Raghava Lawrence starring Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. It also has Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manu Rishi Chadha and many others in supporting roles.

The plot revolves around a man who is possessed by a transgender's spirit. The movie is a remake of hit Tamil movie 'Kanchana' directed by the same director.

Watch the official trailer here:

In an appreciation-cum-announcement post on social media on its official Instagram page, Disney+Hotstar has said that the movie broke all previous records by becoming the biggest opening ever within hours of release on Disney+Hotstar. Earlier, they made a similar announcement when Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara was released on the online streaming platform.

Akshay Kumar thanked his fans in a press statement saying, “I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by the response that Laxmii received. It’s heartening to know that audiences and fans from across the country logged on to Disney+ Hotstar VIP to watch the movie within hours of its release. Who doesn’t love beating records – whether it’s at the box-office or opening night on streaming platforms. Nothing is comparable to this feeling of euphoria.”

Akshay took to Instagram to announce the song 'Start Stop' and also shared a 2-minute video for his fans. Check out the song here:

A few days ago, the movie landed in trouble and controversies due to its title 'Laxmii Bomb' which many critised as it was disgracing the Goddess Laxmi, hence it was later changed to only Laxmii.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine