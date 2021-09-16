Akshara Singh: We Should Have Circled And Bear-Hugged Sidharth Shukla And Shenaaz Gill

Actress Akshara Singh recently got eliminated from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. She had been one of the strongest contestants and her elimination came as a shock to not just the contestants but even the fans of the show as well. She wasn’t happy either at the sudden eviction.

In a candid chat with Prateek Sur, she opens up about the show, the surprise eviction, people whom she bonded with, people she didn’t gel along with, her regrets on the show, and lots more. Excerpts:

How does it feel to be voted out at this stage of the competition?

Unfinished! I love that I came out hand-in-hand with my friend and my head held high. Also, hate that. After all, hey I’m out (laughs).

Was it surprising for you to go so early?

Yes! I must have faulted somewhere to be ousted. I did go in prepared for the long run. I just should’ve left my emotions at home. My heart took over.

Do you miss not being able to make it to the time Salman Khan came on as the host?

Yes! I love him. ‘Bigg Boss’ has been Salman Sir and Sidnaaz! With Sid Ji’s untimely passing away suddenly all of it seems futile and strange. It has been a very very low time and ‘BB’ will never be the same.

Do you have any regrets about your time in the house?

Yes, we should have circled and bear-hugged Sidharth and Shenaaz in the tightest coziest possible hug and never let them go when they came to visit us inside. Make the most of everything at the moment.

Do you think that Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin misunderstood you?

Yes. I must have misunderstood them as well. But arrows were blown in the face of sophistication as well. Arrows were blown at me for sure. Especially behind my back, when I’m not even there to defend myself.

Is Shamita Shetty dominating?

Well, it’s for you to guess and me to know (laughs). Just kidding. We all see (everything) and we all are entitled to our opinions.

How real is Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's showmance, according to you?

Not inside the house, but I’ll wish them real growth and connect once outside.

Do you feel that Raqesh Bapat is somewhat controlled by Shamita?

I think this has been answered over what happened in this weekend (between the two).

Do you think some contestants have tried to create a class division on the show, something that remained a key topic of discussion in the first two weeks?

From very early on! Casting away and not even trying to talk, other than the bare minimum - that is division which was caused automatically.

Do you think your stint could have been longer had you played individually?

You mean my whole roller coaster of an emotional ride could have been averted? Hell Yes (Laughs).

Who will you keep in touch with after the season ends?

Jitna real hum utne real mere connections (I am real and so are my connections). You will see for sure that I’m friends with exactly those with whom I was (connected) inside as well.

What did you enjoy the most about the experience?

Cooking non-stop 3 meals a day (laughs). I miss ‘Bigg Boss’s voice.

Have the four weeks in the house changed you as a person?

Only time will tell if I let it make me stronger or more real.

Who do you see in top 5?

All those who are inside right now. Exactly them.

Is Karan Johar a better host of Bigg Boss than Salman?

Aww wish I witnessed Weekend Ka Waar with Salman Sir.

What are you looking forward to doing now that you are back home?

Completing pending films and song projects first off, and then launch promotions of new releases.

Will we see you make a comeback on the show as a wildcard entry?

Only the makers can answer this spicy one.