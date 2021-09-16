Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Akshara Singh: We Should Have Circled And Bear-Hugged Sidharth Shukla And Shenaaz Gill

Akshara Singh: We Should Have Circled And Bear-Hugged Sidharth Shukla And Shenaaz Gill

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ eliminated contestant Akshara Singh speaks to Outlook about her journey in the house. She opens up about her biggest regret on the show and that involves Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Akshara Singh: We Should Have Circled And Bear-Hugged Sidharth Shukla And Shenaaz Gill
Akshara Singh | Instagram

Trending

Akshara Singh: We Should Have Circled And Bear-Hugged Sidharth Shukla And Shenaaz Gill
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T21:09:16+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 9:09 pm

Actress Akshara Singh recently got eliminated from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. She had been one of the strongest contestants and her elimination came as a shock to not just the contestants but even the fans of the show as well. She wasn’t happy either at the sudden eviction.

In a candid chat with Prateek Sur, she opens up about the show, the surprise eviction, people whom she bonded with, people she didn’t gel along with, her regrets on the show, and lots more. Excerpts:

How does it feel to be voted out at this stage of the competition?

Unfinished! I love that I came out hand-in-hand with my friend and my head held high. Also, hate that. After all, hey I’m out (laughs).

Was it surprising for you to go so early?

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

Yes! I must have faulted somewhere to be ousted. I did go in prepared for the long run. I just should’ve left my emotions at home. My heart took over.

Do you miss not being able to make it to the time Salman Khan came on as the host?

Yes! I love him. ‘Bigg Boss’ has been Salman Sir and Sidnaaz! With Sid Ji’s untimely passing away suddenly all of it seems futile and strange. It has been a very very low time and ‘BB’ will never be the same.

Do you have any regrets about your time in the house?

Yes, we should have circled and bear-hugged Sidharth and Shenaaz in the tightest coziest possible hug and never let them go when they came to visit us inside. Make the most of everything at the moment.

Do you think that Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin misunderstood you?

Yes. I must have misunderstood them as well. But arrows were blown in the face of sophistication as well. Arrows were blown at me for sure. Especially behind my back, when I’m not even there to defend myself.

Is Shamita Shetty dominating?

Well, it’s for you to guess and me to know (laughs). Just kidding. We all see (everything) and we all are entitled to our opinions.

How real is Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's showmance, according to you?

Not inside the house, but I’ll wish them real growth and connect once outside.

Do you feel that Raqesh Bapat is somewhat controlled by Shamita?

I think this has been answered over what happened in this weekend (between the two).

Do you think some contestants have tried to create a class division on the show, something that remained a key topic of discussion in the first two weeks?

From very early on! Casting away and not even trying to talk, other than the bare minimum - that is division which was caused automatically.

Do you think your stint could have been longer had you played individually?

You mean my whole roller coaster of an emotional ride could have been averted? Hell Yes (Laughs).

Who will you keep in touch with after the season ends?

Jitna real hum utne real mere connections (I am real and so are my connections). You will see for sure that I’m friends with exactly those with whom I was (connected) inside as well.

What did you enjoy the most about the experience?

Cooking non-stop 3 meals a day (laughs). I miss ‘Bigg Boss’s voice.

Have the four weeks in the house changed you as a person?

Only time will tell if I let it make me stronger or more real.

Who do you see in top 5?

All those who are inside right now. Exactly them.

Is Karan Johar a better host of Bigg Boss than Salman?

Aww wish I witnessed Weekend Ka Waar with Salman Sir.

What are you looking forward to doing now that you are back home?

Completing pending films and song projects first off, and then launch promotions of new releases.

Will we see you make a comeback on the show as a wildcard entry?

Only the makers can answer this spicy one.

Tags

Prateek Sur Akshara Singh Mumbai Bigg Boss Bollywood Actor/Actress TV Reality Shows Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande Recalls What Sushant Singh Rajput Said After ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ Bombed At The Box-Office

Ankita Lokhande Recalls What Sushant Singh Rajput Said After ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ Bombed At The Box-Office

Shehnaaz Gill’s Fans Rejoice As Diljit Dosanjh Shares An Update On Her Upcoming Film ‘Honsla Rakh’

Shilpa Shetty On Raj Kundra’s Porn Racket: I Was Too Busy With My Own Work To Be Aware Of What He Was Upto

Tara Sutaria: I Completely Disagree When People Say It’s Not Ideal To Do A Two-Heroine Project

'I Consider Myself As A Working Actor With A Normal Life,' Says Konkona Sen Sharma

Former Mr India Manoj Patil Attempts Suicide After Blaming Bollywood Actor Sahil Khan For Harassment

Angelina Jolie Visits White House To Discuss Violence Against Women Act

Ganesh Chaturthi: Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya And Other TV Stars Say Goodbye To Ganpati

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Krushna Abhishek ‘Distressed’ With Ongoing Family Feud; Wants ‘Govinda Mamu And Sunita Mami To Forgive Him’

Krushna Abhishek ‘Distressed’ With Ongoing Family Feud; Wants ‘Govinda Mamu And Sunita Mami To Forgive Him’

Usha Uthup Wishes RD Burman Was 'Alive' To Witness 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Being Played At iPhone 13 Launch

Usha Uthup Wishes RD Burman Was 'Alive' To Witness 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Being Played At iPhone 13 Launch

Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Eliminated In Midnight Eviction

Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Eliminated In Midnight Eviction

Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Choudhary Says Family Was Affected By Rumours Of Her Death

Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Choudhary Says Family Was Affected By Rumours Of Her Death

Read More from Outlook

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli To Step Down As India's T20 Captain After World Cup 2021

Kohli has decided he will continue to lead the Indian cricket team in Tests and one-day internationals. India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

24 New Ministers Sworn In To Gujarat Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel To Hold First Meeting As CM

Outlook Web Desk / Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state along with five ministers of state with independent charge.

FM Sitharaman Announced Setting Up Of National Asset Reconstruction Company

FM Sitharaman Announced Setting Up Of National Asset Reconstruction Company

Outlook Business Team / Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 16 announced that the Cabinet has approved a central government guarantee of up to Rs 30,600 crore to back security receipts to be issued by National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). The guarantee would be valid for a period of five years. Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) generally buy distressed assets with a 15 per cent cash payment and 85 per cent in security receipts.

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Farmer Protests: Haryana Govt Forms Committee To Resolve Highway Blockade Issue

Harish Manav / Haryana government constituted a state-level committee to hold discussions with the farmers’ and farmers’ unions regarding the ongoing blockade of NH-44 by protesting farmers.

Advertisement